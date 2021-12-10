TOPEKA — A 15-point second-half lead wasn’t enough for the Manhattan High boys’ basketball team Friday evening, as the Indians struggled down the stretch with turnovers and shotmaking, allowing Hayden to rally for a 50-48 win.
The Hayden boys were fresh off an overtime loss to Highland Park on Tuesday, and seemed determined to not let another close one slip away.
It was a tight affair in the first quarter, but the Indians (1-2) managed to take a five-point lead heading into the second.
That advantage grew thanks to a 9-0 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter to halfway through the second before Hayden hit a 3 to cut the Manhattan’s lead to six.
Indian senior Tate Brown answered right back on Manhattan’s next possession, hitting a 3 of his own to push the lead back to nine.
Another triple from Brown several minutes later pushed the Indian advntage to 10 — the largest of the game to that point.
Manhattan’s defense was stellar down the stretch in the second quarter, allowing just one field goal.
The Indians forced the hosts into 14 first-half turnovers, which allowed Manhattan to dominate defensively and take a 29-15 lead into the locker room.
Manhattan’s lead stretched to as many as 15 in the third quarter before an 8-0 run from Hayden got the Wildcats (1-1) back within single digits.
The Indians extended their lead back to double-digits in the waning seconds of the third quarter, as senior forward Jack Wilson battled his way through contact for two layups.
Hayden came out determined in the fourth quarter, opening on a 7-2 run to get within four, the closest the margin had been since the first quarter.
Three straight MHS possessions in the closing minutes ended in turnovers — and Hayden found a way to turn all of them into key points.
After the first turnover, the Wildcats got within one thanks to a. Hayden leveled the score at 46 on a free throw from Joe Otting with 2:01 remaining after an errant pass from MHS point guard Dre Delort. Officials whistled Perkins for traveling on the next possession, and after fouling Hayden, the hosts hit one of their two free throws to take a 47-46 lead with 1:17 to play.
Manhattan missed a go-ahead layup and Hayden rebounded the ball — but the Wildcats stepped out of bounds, giving the ball right back to the Indians.
MHS tried to get a shot off but stepped out of bounds itself, giving Hayden possession with 40.2 to play.
Hayden extended its lead to three with 17 seconds to go, but Delort was fouled on the Indians’ next possession. He went to the line and hit both shots, which got Manhattan back within a point.
After Hayden missed two free throws, the Indians had a chance to win the game, down a point with just seconds to play.
A Delort 3 was short, and the Manhattan rebounder stepped out of bounds, giving Hayden the ball with under 10 seconds to play.
Wilson and Perkins tied for the team-high point total in the loss, scoring 11 apiece.
The Indians stay on the road for their next game, traveling to face arch-nemesis Junction City (3-0) on Tuesday.