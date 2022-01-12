Indian boys drop game versus Junior Blues Staff reports Jan 12, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan’s Tate Brown (20) attempts a 3-pointer in the season opener against Topeka on Dec. 3. Brown had 14 points in Manhattan’s home loss to Washburn Rural on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High boys lost at home to Washburn Rural on Tuesday, 51-31.The Indians (2-6) came into the game without junior forward Jack Wilson, who was out because he was in coronavirus health and safety protocols for the second straight game.Senior Tate Brown led the Indians with 14 points, followed by eight for junior Cole Coonrod.For Washburn Rural (4-3), Cole Bunck had 19 points and Jack Bachelor had 11.Manhattan actually led 7-6 after the first quarter, but a 17-5 second quarter gave the Junior Blues a 23-12 lead at half.The Indians scored 16 in the third quarter while allowing Washburn Rural 19 points, extending the Junior Blues’ lead to 14.Manhattan hit just one shot in the final quarter: a 3 from junior Tyler Gagnon.The Indians will try to snap their two-game skid Friday, when they travel to Topeka to face Seaman High (5-2).It will be the last game before the Indians travel to Dodge City to compete in the Tournament of Champions next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Broncos set to return from COVID pause at Nevada +2 Assessing new Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and how his addition will impact Wildcats +25 Local UGA fans ecstatic after Bulldogs national championship drought ends Latest News TCU ends on 8-0 run to send K-State to stunning home defeat; Wildcats now 0-4 in Big 12 Area basketball roundup: Frankfort splits versus Wetmore Youth-filled Manhattan High bowling opens season with new head coach Jury finds Richard Goens guilty of first-degree murder, 5 other charges Kelly proposes $45.7M increase to higher education to freeze tuition Shifting virus landscape raises new questions for COVID-19 testing EXPLAINER: What's next in Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit? Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBO2 more Kansas State football players transferringFormer K-State QB, baseball player Matt Miller dies of cancerCoco Bolos to close Jan. 22 after 23 yearsCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorJoan FriederichRiley County drops out as Flint Hills Regional Council memberRiley County reports its largest COVID increase with 1,202 new casesPolice say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot ZamecnikRyan Smith Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin