120321_mer_spt_MHStopekaMBB-6.jpg

Manhattan’s Tate Brown (20) attempts a 3-pointer in the season opener against Topeka on Dec. 3. Brown had 14 points in Manhattan’s home loss to Washburn Rural on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High boys lost at home to Washburn Rural on Tuesday, 51-31.

The Indians (2-6) came into the game without junior forward Jack Wilson, who was out because he was in coronavirus health and safety protocols for the second straight game.

Senior Tate Brown led the Indians with 14 points, followed by eight for junior Cole Coonrod.

For Washburn Rural (4-3), Cole Bunck had 19 points and Jack Bachelor had 11.

Manhattan actually led 7-6 after the first quarter, but a 17-5 second quarter gave the Junior Blues a 23-12 lead at half.

The Indians scored 16 in the third quarter while allowing Washburn Rural 19 points, extending the Junior Blues’ lead to 14.

Manhattan hit just one shot in the final quarter: a 3 from junior Tyler Gagnon.

The Indians will try to snap their two-game skid Friday, when they travel to Topeka to face Seaman High (5-2).

It will be the last game before the Indians travel to Dodge City to compete in the Tournament of Champions next week.