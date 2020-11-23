For the second year in a row, Manhattan High's Damian Ilalio is the Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year.
Ilalio wrapped up a stellar senior campaign in which he was Manhattan's team leader in tackles despite playing through double or triple teams the entire season. The defensive end finished the year with 44.5 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also recovered three fumbles.
Ilalio was also one of 12 Manhattan players named to an All-Centennial League team. He made the first team all-league defense, along with fellow MHS defensive lineman Darius O'Connell, outside linebacker Sequoia Robinson and safety Ty'Zhaun Jackson.
Offensively, Manhattan had two players on the first team in quarterback/running back Dayne Aschenbrenner and offensive lineman Cade Wilson. Aschenbrenner was listed as a running back. Jackson was also named to the first team as a returner.
Manhattan had four players on the all-league second team offense in tight end Mason Reid, wide receiver Joe Hall III and offensive linemen Hunter Boyer and Jaden Magana.
Grant Snowden was named an all-league honorable mention at kicker. He was the only MHS player named to the honorable mention team.