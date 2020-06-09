Q: I noticed Wamego and some other schools have started sports practices. Why hasn’t Manhattan High?
A: The decision behind when to start largely has been left to up to each individual school thanks to a Kansas State High School Activities Association amendment passed May 1.
The amendment allowed schools to start summer activities June 1 provided they received approval from their school board and local health department. The summer activities must start with a three-week conditioning period, which then can be followed by some sport-specific training activities.
Wamego was the area first area school to start summer activities, starting on June 1.
Rock Creek followed soon thereafter, starting June 5.
Other area schools planned to either wait until June 29 or until Gov. Laura Kelly provided further guidance in her plan for reopening the state. Manhattan took one of the most conservative approaches of any area school, as principal Michael Dorst stated the school would not begin summer activities until July 1 at the earliest.
“Since students will not be allowed in our buildings through June, it would be inappropriate to have students in the window that KSHSAA is allowing,” Dorst said during a May 6 Board of Education meeting, which was carried on Facebook Live. “We want to follow the same guidelines we’re asking academically, so we’re pushing that pause button through June.”
However, that meeting came before Kelly gave local health authorities the power to determine how their individual communities should reopen as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. One day after Kelly gave the order, the Riley County Health Department began allowing gatherings of up to 50 people.
At this point, neither the board of education or Manhattan High have announced any changes to the original July 1 start date.
When the KSHSAA guidelines came out, there was concern across the state from athletics directors who believed some schools would gain an unfair advantage if they could start earlier than other schools on their schedule. Manhattan will be putting that idea to the test, as some schools in the Centennial League already have begun preparations for the fall sports season.
Both Highland Park and Topeka High started summer activities Monday. Both schools are in Shawnee County, which has had 311 cases of COVID-19 as of June 4, per data provided by the Shawnee County Health Department
As of Monday, Riley County has had 71 cases of coronavirus.
Highland Park’s guidelines for summer activities state only 15 people can participate in the activities at one time while practicing social distancing. Participation is limited to an hour.
Topeka High’s guidelines take it further. Along with limiting each group to 15 people, the athletes and coaches must wear masks when not participating in an exercise. Locker rooms will be closed, people with temperatures over 100 degrees will not be allowed to participate and workouts will be spaced out by 15-minute intervals to allow the equipment to be sanitized.
When Manhattan decides to begin summer activities, it likely will follow similar protocols — whether that start date is July 1 or not.