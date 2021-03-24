Manhattan grad Trevor Hudgins is the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.
Hudgins, a junior at top-ranked Northwest Missouri State (25-2), is averaging 20.1 points per game this season while shooting 54.5% from the field and 52.5% from 3-point range. His 3-point percentage ranks first across all NCAA divisions, sinking 85 of his 162 attempts this season. He has 12 games of 20 or more points and three 30-plus-point outings in 2020-21.
Hudgins also averages 4.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Those numbers also were good enough to warrant NABC first-team All-America honors, which the organization announced Tuesday. Hudgins became only the fourth Bearcat in history to accomplish the feat.
Hudgins also won his second Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Player of the Year Award earlier this season. His Bearcats play West Liberty in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Hudgins is one of just six active players in the NCAA’s three divisions with at least 1,800 points and 500 assists during his career. He is the only Division II player in that category.
The other five members of the group are Colbey Ross (Pepperdine), Mike Smith (Michigan), Carlik Jones (Louisville), McKinley Wright (Colorado) and Marreon Jackson (Toledo).