When Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone called Trevor Hudgins last Thursday night, he uttered what Hudgins called “a life-changing sentence.”
“You’re officially a Rocket,” Stone told him.
Surrounded by his family and friends, the former Manhattan High basketball star celebrated the realization of a dream so many have as kids, but only a few achieve as adults.
It had been a long evening of watching the NBA Draft with loved ones, hoping to hear his name announced as some team’s newest pickup. Throughout the night, his agent, George Langberg, received a succession of phone calls and went outside to take each one. Every time Langberg stepped out, Hudgins hoped this would be the call he’d been waiting for.
And then, with just a few picks left in the second and final round, Langberg came inside from another phone call, this time with a message for Hudgins: if he wasn’t drafted, the Rockets were going to sign him.
A few minutes later, the draft wrapped up, and Hudgins got his call from Stone.
“It was pretty fun to share that memory with all my close friends and family and stuff, and just to finally have that day that I didn’t know was coming but thought was coming,” he said.
Hudgins signed a two-way contract with Houston, meaning he will be able to play a limited number of games with the Rockets while spending the bulk of the upcoming season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, its NBA developmental league affiliate. He will also earn a flat $502,000, which is half the minimum NBA rookie salary.
According to USA Today, the fact that Houston offered Hudgins one of its two available two-way contracts suggests he has a legitimate chance to earn a 2022-23 training camp invite.
Hudgins didn’t have long to celebrate or even prepare, because the next day he was on a plane bound for Houston. Since then, he’s worked out with the Rockets’ No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith of Auburn and their No. 17 overall pick Tari Easton of LSU. He’s also gotten to know his new coaches and management while settling into the new facilities.
Things won’t slow down for a while, though, because the NBA Summer League tips off next Thursday. While he obviously impressed the Rockets management during his time at Northwest Missouri State, there is still work to be done in order for him to see the floor in an actual NBA uniform.
“Depending on how I play there in Summer League, I could be moved up (to the Rockets) — but not permanently,” Hudgins said. “... After Summer League, I would practice with the G League team. I would start off with them, feel it out, play. If I’m playing good, I might get some games in the NBA, whether that be playing or just sitting on the bench.”
He knows the purpose of the G League — formerly known as the Development League or the D League — is just that: to develop talent. Most players would prefer to earn a spot on an NBA team right away, but Hudgins values taking the path that will allow him to develop the best, not the quickest. That’s why he chose to play Division II in college, and also why he eventually ended up the two-time Division II Player of the Year.
Therefore, it won’t come as a shock to him if it ends up taking time and effort to make the Rockets roster full-time. He’s invested time and effort before, and he’ll do it again.
“If you’d asked me, would I see myself in the NBA in 2017 or 2018, I would’ve probably laughed,” Hudgins said. “It’s just a blessing. I’ve put in a lot of work over the last couple years — and really my whole life — just to get the shot, just to get this call. To get this deal with this team means a lot, honestly. It shows you that hard work pays off. It’s just a blessing to be able to play with the best in the world.”
If Hudgins makes it on a NBA roster, he will become the first Manhattan High grad and the second Manhattan native to do so.
His teammates will be some of the best basketball players in the world, relatively speaking, but Houston was far from the best team in the NBA last season. The Rockets went 20-62 and finished 15th in the Western Conference in 2021-22 under second-year head coach Stephen Silas, finishing dead last in the NBA defensively by allowing 118.2 points per game.
But Hudgins is optimistic for the future, and doesn’t dismiss the potential joy to be had in being a contributor to a rebuild.
“It’s a really young group with a lot of energy, and it’s a scary thing when you’ve got a lot of athleticism in a young group, a team that’s hungry,” he said. “The sky’s the limit, honestly. You got nothing but going up for them and myself. We’re starting from the bottom right now, trying to go up that mountain. The process is always fun. We kind of overlook the process after the end result, but I feel like the process is the fun part.”