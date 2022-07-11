Manhattan High basketball alumnus Trevor Hudgins tipped off his professional career last week with a pair of games in the NBA Summer League.
Hudgins scored seven points in 25 minutes in the Houston Rockets' 91-77 loss to the Orlando Magic last Thursday. He went 2-of-4 from the floor — including 1-of-3 from 3-point distance — while making both of his free-throw attempts, pulling down two rebounds and dishing out an assist.
On Saturday, Hudgins scored nine points in 14 minutes during Houston's 90-88 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He took all of his shot attempts from beyond the arc and went 3-of-4. He also registered four assists and a rebound.
The Rockets played the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening, but results of that game were not available by press time.
Hudgins signed a two-way deal with Houston on June 23 after no team selected him in the two-round NBA Draft. With a two-way deal, he will be able to play a limited number of games with the Rockets while spending the bulk of the upcoming season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, its NBA G League affiliate. He will also earn a flat $502,000, which is half the minimum NBA rookie salary.
According to USA Today, the fact that Houston offered Hudgins one of its two available two-way contracts suggests he has a legitimate chance to earn a 2022-23 training camp invite.
Hudgins — who won his third national championship with Northwest Missouri State in March — is the first Bearcat to reach the NBA. He averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior, and holds the Division II record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 168. His 2,829 career points are the most all-time in MIAA history.
Hudgins was a three-year starter at Manhattan High and averaged 15.2 points per game and five assists per game during his senior year.
He is seventh in scoring in school history and is the all-time leader in assists.
If he makes Houston’s regular-season roster, Hudgins will be the first Manhattan High player in school history to play in the NBA.
He would be the second Manhattan native to play in the league following K-Stater Howie Shannon who was born in the Little Apple and went to high school in Texas.
Jackie Carmichael, a 2008 Manhattan grad, played multiple seasons of NBA Summer League ball and one year in the NBA developmental league before turning his focus to basketball overseas.