In this file photo, Trevor Hudgins (12) drives to the basket during a game against Point Loma in the 2018-19 season. Hudgins, a star at Manhattan High, led Northwest Missouri State to its third-straight NCAA Division II men's basketball national championship on Saturday.
Manhattan High alum Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 31 points to lead Northwest Missouri State to a third-straight NCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship with a 67-58 win over Augusta on Saturday.
Hudgins played all 40 minutes in the title game and went 11-of-24 from the field and 5-of-14 from 3-point range. He added five assists and three rebounds.
His 31 points brought him to a career total of 2,829, breaking the previous MIAA record of 2,219 set by Central Missouri’s Bill Fennelly from 1977 to 1981. He also broke the NCAA Division II single-season record for made 3-pointers by finishing with 168.
Last week, Hudgins was selected as the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ NCAA Division II Player of the Year for the second straight season and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row as well.
He is 17-0 in NCAA Tournament games.
Northwest Missouri State finished the season 34-5 and became the first Division II program to win three titles in a row.