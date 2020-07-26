TOPEKA — Parking lot attendants greeted and signed in media members walking up to Hummer Sports Park at the Kansas Shrine Bowl on July 18. Upon arrival, media members walked to the pass gate, where instead of having their bags examined, they had their temperature taken and were told that masks were a requirement at all times once inside the facility.
To get to the press box, reporters had to climb through the stands. The paths were predetermined, with blue painter’s tape plastered up the steps in the shapes of arrow. Aisles were designated for people walking up and others heading down.
Inside the press box, chairs were spread apart to allow for social distancing. TV reporters had been asked not to apply for press box credentials if they were going to be shooting highlights on the field in order to limit the number of people in the box.
From afar, the Kansas Shrine Bowl looked normal. Players went through warmups while fans worked to find their seats in blistering conditions that reached a heat index of 108 degrees at the start of the game.
But upon closer inspection, nothing about the game functioned the way it once did — the way it operated before the coronavirus entered the American psyche. Fans, along with wearing masks, were asked to sit in every other row to maintain social distancing. Stadium workers paced up and down the aisles, wiping sanitizing fluid on the hand rails every few minutes.
On the field, coaches wore masks. When the game started, the coaching box was extended down to the 10-yard line to promote social distancing on the sideline.
This is football amid COVID-19.
There have not been any reported clusters of COVID-19 cases linked to the Shrine Bowl, giving evidence that football can work in spite of America’s current state of affairs.
However, it does not show that high school football entirely can avoid added risk should the Kansas State High School Activities Association decide to move forward with holding the fall sports season.
Here are the facts from the Shrine Bowl: players were separated from the general public for the week leading up to the game; social distancing measures were enforced throughout the game in the stands; any spectator exhibiting symptoms supposedly would have been caught at the gate and turned away before they could enter; and attendance was limited to 2,000 people, or about one-fifth of the Shrine Bowl’s normal attendance.
Some of those aspects can be copied by high schools if there is a football season this fall. Other aspects would be impossible to enforce.
The case for football
Throughout the week leading up to the Shrine Bowl, there wasn’t a single moment Tyce Hoover felt unsafe.
Hoover, who represented Manhattan High, was on the inside of the player bubble during the week leading up to the game. He, along with every other player, had his temperature checked three times a day and went through periodic symptom screenings.
The players were asked to wear masks any time they weren’t playing football, eating or drinking. They were asked to social distance throughout the week, not form large groups and keep their equipment sanitized. In addition, the players were housed in a hotel to separate themselves from the general public.
“The Shrine Bowl, everybody from the top to the bottom, the West side coaches, even us players, we took really good care of ourselves and really made sure we were clean so we could play,” Hoover said.
There are multiple parts of that approach schools could follow if a football season is held. According to an executive order signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, schools will be required to perform temperature checks and have students wear masks during the school day.
KSHSAA guidelines announced Wednesday also stated equipment and locker rooms should be sanitized regularly. The organization also is asking players and coaches to socially distance and wear masks when not participating in physically strenuous situations.
On the fan side, the limits imposed at the Shrine Bowl also are manageable for high schools. There is no reason schools couldn’t mark off rows to promote social distancing, require masks at games, take temperatures at the entrance and limit attendance.
Those measures were part of the reason Hoover’s mother, Macey, and the rest of his family felt safe attending the game.
“Our safety was upfront, and it was a concern for everybody to keep everyone healthy and minimize contact and exposure,” Macey Hoover said. “It didn’t prohibit any aspect of the game as viewers. It’s just everybody needed to do their part — go up the aisles where the arrows said go up, go down the aisles they said go down, sit one row apart, maintain social distancing. As long as everyone was doing their part, everyone was able to witness the game.”
However, that last part of Macey Hoover’s comment is where the issues start to begin. Will everyone actually do their part if the football season is held?
The case against football
While the majority of measures taken during the Shrine Bowl can be copied by high schools, arguably the most important measure would be nearly impossible for high schools to implement.
The use of a “bubble” is not confined to the Shrine Bowl. Professional American sports leagues, most notably the NBA, are doing the same thing, with players quarantined away from the general public in hopes that their limited exposure will put up a wall between their sport and the virus.
Simply put, that is not a reasonable expectation for high school sports.
The entire premise of high school sports is based on the athlete being actively involved in school. Sports are meant to augment the high school experience, not be a be-all, end-all.
Unless athletes are quarantined away from the rest of the student body — something that theoretically could happen now that KSHSAA has approved eligibility if a student chooses a virtual learning plan — it is impossible to guarantee they will be protected from the virus to the highest possible degree.
The coronavirus has proved to be especially infectious, with the Center for Disease Control finding that, on average, one person infected with the coronavirus will infect approximately 5.7 other people. For comparison, an individual infected with H1N1, or swine flu, during the 2009 pandemic only infected an average of 1.46 other people, according to a review in BMC Infectious Diseases, a nationally recognized medical journal.
The heightened possibility of infection the virus presents is a cause of great concern in sports like football, where players are unable to both socially distance and play the game at the same time. It is conceivable that one infection could take down an entire team before players and coaches even know what hit them.
The same issues are there for fans. While KSHSAA laid out guidelines for football as they pertain to the athletes and coaches, there are no such considerations for how schools should deal with fans. As a result, individual schools and school districts find themselves faced with the decision of how many people to allow at games and what protective measures those attendees must take.
The Shrine Bowl successfully enforced a policy of wearing masks paired with social distancing. While Macey Hoover did see some people remove masks during the game, she also saw game staff go to those people and ask them to put the masks back on.
“I was pleased with the facilities at Hummer Park,” Macey Hoover said. “They were disinfecting hand rails and walking through the stands, and I haven’t heard of any outbreaks. I don’t anticipate any outbreaks. We were keeping our distance and everybody was doing their part.”
With the vast majority of Kansas counties rejecting Kelly’s mask mandate, including Riley County, it is hard to see a future where schools all follow a standard mask protocol for fans. This leaves the door open for the virus to spread through crowds that attend games and thus the communities those crowds are from.
Where this leaves the future of football
With exception to the T.V. timeouts, of which there were many, the Shrine Bowl looked and felt like a normal high school football game.
Players chest bumped and played unhindered by any of the sideline requirements. Fans still made themselves heard under their masks. When the game ended, they all filed out of the stadium by following the blue tape.
The Shrine Bowl showed football can be played in the pandemic if certain measures are followed. However, it also likely isn’t an accurate representation of a normal high school football game.
To play football this fall, schools would have to accept that games could put their players, coaches, fans and communities at a heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus. There are no bubbles to keep limit exposure. It will instead be another test of how well people can follow directions — even if those directions make them slightly uncomfortable.
It also will test whether people will act in the best interest of those around them by staying home if they don’t feel well or wearing a mask in the stands.
That is the same test Kansans and Americans have faced since the coronavirus disrupted everyday American life in March. Up to this point, the result largely has been a failure.
The Shrine Bowl showed people were willing to follow guidelines and rules if it meant they could watch or play in a game. Those people will have to hope that the rest of the population takes the same care if there is to be a football season.
“I’d really like football to be played,” Tyce Hoover said. “Just thinking about some of the guys at Manhattan and these upcoming seniors, they have (the same) passion for the game of football as I do. I know how I’d feel if my senior season got canceled. I feel for those guys, and I feel if we take the right safety precautions and the right steps, I believe we should be able to play a season.”