True story, as at least five people can attest: Almost all of my football fandom is focused on the NCAA.
I know and care little about the NFL, but for 34 years five friends and I have played in an NFL pool. We pick all games against the point spreads. We play for trifling money, and the pool is just a way to keep in touch. The parity in the NFL is so great that spreads are hardly needed. Picking winners WITHOUT spreads is almost as hard. The worst team is always capable not just of covering against the best team but of winning outright. Adding point spreads makes every NFL game a coin flip to me, and I’d never waste major time or money on it. Even if I studied the NFL 24/7, all fly blind on opening week, and 99-plus percent are like me in flying blind all the time.
I went 15-1. Ponder that. Again: that’s AGAINST THE SPREAD. The odds against going 15-1 ATS in the NFL must LITERALLY be a few million to one.
And yet, I’m staying humble. Every night I fall to my knees and thank God for giving me the fabulousness and Einsteinian genius that made it happen.
Call me a starry-eyed idealist, but to me it’s never been SOLELY about greed.
Sadly, long ago I lost hope that sports gambling could be a magic-carpet ride to my “Tri-W Ideal”: wealth WITHOUT WORK. But at least it teaches some important life lessons, e.g., that we had no more choice or control over our genetic endowments or our most formative environmental influences than we have over windblown field goals. (I’d like to think that would lead to a more compassionate world, but the evidence runs in the opposite direction.)
In the end, chance rules all of life, from birth to death, and sports gambling is one of the starkest reminders of that.
So I say again that I try to stay humble and count my blessings. I’m lucky enough to live in Manhattan, where I’ve been reasonably happy as a repo man for Rent-A-Mattress (though, frankly, after all these years it’s starting to pall). For all I know, middle management could be in my future, interdepartmental administrative coordination having been my dream since junior high. Whatever, the key point is that it’s only a matter of luck — “There but for the grace of God . . .” — that I’m not stuck in such places as North Korea, Somalia, Uzbekistan or Lawrence.
I’ve picked only two games this season, and with K-State and KU covering for me last week, I remain proud as punch as I caper and strut through Aggieville in my “Still Undefeated” tee. (Thanks, Bill Snyder, for aiming that T-shirt gun at me. So great to see him still involved on football game days and leading “Air Ball!” chants at the Bram. And of course he still occasionally belts his karaoke signature song, the Ohio Express’s MONSTER 1968 hit, “Yummy Yummy Yummy.”)
How much longer can I stay unblemished? Likely not much. Whatever, I’m staying on the Cat and Hawk trains this week.
Tulane has murdered its two opponents, but something tells me the Braves of Alcorn State and the Minutemen of UMass won’t be Final Four-bound, and now the Green Wave hits the road for the first time — and not to a friendly venue. The Cats could stay vanilla with Oklahoma on deck, but I look for the crowd to spur them on enough to cover 14.5. It’s 14 at many books.
The KU line has been bouncing from 9 to 10, depending on the sportsbook. I’ve always loved QB Jalon Daniels. He should have started as a true freshman. It’s Houston’s home-opener after the Cougars fell in overtime at Texas Tech. From what they’ve shown in their first two games, 9.5 is too many points for me to pick them against the sky-high Hawks.
Before they meet the Cats in Norman on the 24th, the Sooners go to Lincoln for an 11 o’clocker. Gimme the Sooners. As the Corn’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, said, “We’ve got to get better on offense, defense and special teams” (his actual words). I just don’t have faith that they can get better enough this quickly to cover even before a full house of their loud fanatics.
I’m reminded of the time Shania Twain told me that only two things kept me from winning her heart: my looks and personality.
Can my wealth mean NOTHING to her? Well, I daresay she’ll learn soon enough what Madonna always knew: we’re still living in a VERY material world, you rhapsody-inspiring creation of heaven.
THE SAGE
SELECTIONS
Season’s record: 2-0 overall, 2-0 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines used are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
• 11 a.m. Saturday:
OKLAHOMA –10.5 at Nebraska
• 2 p.m. Saturday:
K-STATE –14.5 hosts Tulane
• 3 p.m. Saturday:
KANSAS +9 at Houston
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.