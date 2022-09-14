True story, as at least five people can attest: Almost all of my football fandom is focused on the NCAA.

I know and care little about the NFL, but for 34 years five friends and I have played in an NFL pool. We pick all games against the point spreads. We play for trifling money, and the pool is just a way to keep in touch. The parity in the NFL is so great that spreads are hardly needed. Picking winners WITHOUT spreads is almost as hard. The worst team is always capable not just of covering against the best team but of winning outright. Adding point spreads makes every NFL game a coin flip to me, and I’d never waste major time or money on it. Even if I studied the NFL 24/7, all fly blind on opening week, and 99-plus percent are like me in flying blind all the time.