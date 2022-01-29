With 2:06 remaining and the game within hand, Wamego head coach Brian McIntosh cleared his bench.
Junior Ashten Pierson walked off the court smiling as McIntosh awaited on the sideline to give high-fives and senior star Paige Donnelly followed right behind her, clapping with excitement.
That is the way this season has gone for the Lady Raiders. A flourish of joy from the feeling of victory as they earned their 12th victory of the season Friday night against a familiar rival.
In a top-10 matchup, Wamego, ranked 4th in Class 4A, put on an offensive display with 11 3s along with stellar defense for a 58-35 win over No. 7 Rock Creek.
Holding a 29-16 entering the second half, Wamego (12-1) came out hot out of halftime, opening with a 3-pointer from Donnelly — she led the team in scoring with 25 points and five 3s. The shot sparked the Lady Raiders' offense and Wamego went on to outscored the Mustangs 21-7, giving them a commanding lead in the game.
“It is nice when they are all hitting (the 3) in the same night,” McIntosh said. “We hit 11 3s tonight. Paige (Donnelly) shoots it at a good percentage; so does Ashten (Pierson) and so does Trista (Hoobler). And then when Ryan (Alderson) starts to. She is capable of (shooting well). She is one of our better shooters, she just does not shoot it as much. When they are all on like that — it is fun basketball.”
Pierson finished with 13 points (two 3s), Hoobler finished with eight points (two 3s) and Alderson finished with eight points (two 3s)
Rock Creek (12-2) head coach Adam Plummer said that Donnelly did not do anything that Plummer did not have on his scouting report, she's just that good.
“She is a great player,” Plummer said. “Putting (defending her) on the scouting report and talking about it is one thing and going out there and actually defending it is another.”
It was not the best game for Rock Creek. The Mustangs got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter and held a 4-2 lead, but once Wamego got shots to start falling, it was all Lady Raiders.
Rock Creek struggled shooting the ball and had just 16 points at the half.
“We did not do a lot of things well,” Plummer said. “(Wamego) shot the ball very well. I like to say it was a lot of us as far as what we did not do tonight but their defensive pressure got us out of sorts. We just never got into an offensive rhythm the whole night.”
Rock Creek senior guard Lexi DeWeese led the visitors in scoring with 14 points, and she was the only Mustang to score in double figures.
“(DeWeese) played with a lot of heart and energy,” Plummer said. “I wish the rest of our team would have brought that same enthusiasm — some did , but not like she did. She played really well. We got off to a nice start. We are a much better shooting team than we shot tonight, but some of that is just not being in rhythm. And when you don’t shoot in rhythm, you aren’t going to make as many shots. Give credit to (Wamego) for that.”
McIntosh said it is awesome to get a commanding win over the rival Rock Creek.
“The towns are so close,” he said. “It is a rivalry game. The crowd was tremendous. There was not many seats available. The girls feed of that. They love playing in front of our crowd. Our community is so supportive of us.”
With how successful this season has been for the Red Raiders. The members of the team are confident in themselves and the coaches, and that results in them being hard to beat.
“Especially girls, when they feel good, they play good,” McIntosh said. “They feel really good right now. They kind of got a little swagger back after getting beat by Eudora. Being at home, they love playing at home in front of a big crowd. It will give us a little momentum going into a little time off which we need.”