The aerial assault of the Rock Creek girls reigned supreme Saturday night as the Mustangs, ranked eighth in Class 4A, easily dispatched Wabaunsee 60-22 at home.
Rock Creek (8-1) hit 10 3s in the game, including four from junior Claire Matzke who led all scorers with 12.
“We promote that every time you catch (the ball), you should look to score and I think it starts there,” Mustang head coach Adam Plummer said. “We work a lot on shooting. We’re shooting a very high percentage from this year as a team. … We had a rule this summer that they had to make 100 shots a day. I don’t know if they all did that consistently, but we got shots up which helps.”
Wabaunsee (2-6) grabbed an early 5-3 lead on the Mustangs before Rock Creek heated up, scoring 13-straight to close out the quarter including four made 3s.
The Chargers quickly halted the run to start the second quarter, but only scored two more points before the end of the half as Rock Creek built a 22-point lead, 32-10, heading into halftime.
Rock Creek senior Grace Gehl scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter who, along with senior Brooklyn Goehring, was the second-leading scorer of the night. Goehring also had eight assists and seven steals in a game where she was benched midway through the third quarter.
Wabaunsee sophomore Karli Meseke led the Chargers with eight followed by sophomore Kaci Meseke who had seven.
For the Mustangs, the win is just part of a string of dominance for Rock Creek this season that has somewhat surprised Plummer, especially considering that last year’s squad that lost in the opening round of sub-state graduated two senior starters.
“I didn’t know we’d be 8-1,” Plummer said. “I knew we’d compete. We had lost two of our guards from last year that were two-year starters and I knew they were going to be hard to replace but I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.”
Plummer knows that he’s standing on the precipice of a cultural rebuild that began when he arrived at Rock Creek seven years ago.
“From the first year I was here, there was a complete non-belief that we were going to win,” Plummer said. “So the culture has completely changed. It took a while and it was about that fourth year where we started to see it change. We went 9-11, then 11-9 and last year was 17-5 and we’re off to a good start this year.”
His players can feel it as well.
“I think this team is really special because we all play as a team,” Gehl said. “We’re focused on getting the victory and less on individual efforts. We all put our individual efforts toward the team effort which I think makes us good. We can count on everyone and we can trust everyone to do their job.”
They even have an anthem. The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way”, a song that predates everyone wearing black and white by at least three years, has been the rallying cry for Rock Creek for the past three seasons and this year, it’s always present on road trips and in celebrations of wins.
“That’s our song,” Goehring said with a smile. “It’s been our song since freshman year. It’s now the entire team’s song. I don’t know why we started singing it our freshman year. I think I started it and then everybody joined in. It’s just been great.”
The first sign that this year was going to be a little different happened at the start of the year when the Mustangs knocked off a Clay Center team that had given the Rock Creek seniors fits over the three previous seasons.
“Since I’ve been in high school, we’ve never beaten them,” Gehl said. “They’ve just always been like, ‘Man, Clay Center, they’re good.’ They’re the team to beat and this year we finally did it. Plus it was the start of our season. It was just a great way to start out because we’ve never started with a win.”
The Mustangs lone loss so far this season came versus a ranked Silver Lake team on the road where turnovers and sloppy play allowed the Eagles to come away with a four-point win.
The Mustangs have struggled all season with turnover, including on Friday which probably kept the talented Mustangs from winning by 50 or more.
“Turnovers have been a problem,” Plummer said. “Earlier in the year, we had been averaging 22 a game. Last year we averaged 13… That’s the biggest thing, just taking care of the ball.”
But that’s just one of the few things holding this Rock Creek team back and there’s still plenty of time left this season to get better.
The Mustangs will compete in the Burlington Invitational Tournament starting on Tuesday where they will be the two-seed and play the host Wildcats (5-3). It’s a stacked field with the likes of undefeated Silver Lake, Labette County (7-1) and Ottawa (5-1) to contend with.
Wabaunsee will travel to the Royal Valley Panther Classic where they’ll open versus Chapman (4-4) on Thursday before playing the host Panthers (2-6) on Friday and Santa Fe Trail (6-1) on Saturday.
ROCK CREEK 60,
WABAUNSEE 22
Rock Creek (8-1) – Matske 4 0-0 12, Goehring 4 0-0 10, Gehl 4 2-2 10, Ebert 3 0-0 7, Klingenberg 2 0-0 6, Plummer 3 0-0 6, McFall 1 0-0 3, Conrow 1 0-0 2, DeWeese 1 0-0 2. Total: 23 2-2 60.
Wabaunsee (2-6) – Karli Meseke 3 0-0 8, Kaci Meseke 2 3-4 7, Maike 1 1-1 3, Hafenstine 1 0-0 2, Ridder 0 2-2 2. Total: 7 6-7 22.
3-pointers– Rock Creek 10 (Frank 4, Goehring 2, Klingenberg 2, McFall, Ebert), Wabaunsee 2 (Karli Meseke 2).