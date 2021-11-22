Hoop Holler N' Shoot finals field set Staff reports Nov 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The boys' and girls' finalists for the 2021 Hoop Holler N' Shoot Contest were decided last week. The girls' semifinal was held during halftime of the Kansas State women's game versus North Carolina A&T on Monday while the boys' was held during the Wildcat men's game versus Omaha on Wednesday. All eight finalists will compete in the boys' and girls' finals during halftime of K-State men's game versus Albany on Dec. 1. Three finalist in the girls' division tied after hitting 3-of-7 seven free throws. Those three include: Marlatt's Josey Ball, Amanda Arnold's Allison Knopp, and Theodore Roosevelt's Jacarra Callaway.Flint Hill Christian's Lilly Mrozik finished fourth after hitting 2-of-7 shots. On the boys' side, Northview's Donnie Dunnigan led the way, hitting 6-of-7 shots. Oliver Brown's Kyree Robinson and Marlatt's Jaden Runyan each hit 4-of-7 shots and Amanda Arnold's Mason Huggard hit 3-of-7. Finals winners will receive a plaque and an autographed shirt and $100 to the classroom of each winner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Finalist Final Shot Sport Basketball Lilly Mrozik Marlatt Amanda Arnold Huggard More from this section +2 Montana State sees first-round bye in FCS playoffs as 'great advantage' 4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's win over Nebraska +2 UNI will face Eastern Washington in FCS football playoffs Latest News K-State Athletics launches 'Building Champions Brick Initiative' Hoop Holler N' Shoot finals field set Missouri school returning LGBTQ books to shelves Kansas State football adds JUCO transfer from Hawaii Redshirt freshman receiver Jaelon Travis dismissed from Kansas State football team Riley County EMS takes two to hospital after house fire Police report for Nov. 22, 2021 Home football weekends kick off early with Little Apple Pub Crawl Band Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson suffers injury in 4th quarter of loss to No. 11 BaylorMan pulls gun on Dillons security guard after confrontation over stolen itemsMHS bought wolf mascot costume in spring 2020Cecil StoutRock Creek to move to NCKL by fall 2024OUR NEIGHBORS | For USD 383 Foundation director, community service runs in the familyNearly 5% of K-State employees filed for exemption from vaccine ruleK-State student hit by car while walking on campusWamego woman — nation's oldest female WWII vet — dies at 111Principals at Manhattan High, middle schools relay concerns about staff, student mental health Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.