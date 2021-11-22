The boys' and girls' finalists for the 2021 Hoop Holler N' Shoot Contest were decided last week. 

The girls' semifinal was held during halftime of the Kansas State women's game versus North Carolina A&T on Monday while the boys' was held during the Wildcat men's game versus Omaha on Wednesday. 

All eight finalists will compete in the boys' and girls' finals during halftime of K-State men's game versus Albany on Dec. 1. 

Three finalist in the girls' division tied after hitting 3-of-7 seven free throws. Those three include: Marlatt's Josey Ball, Amanda Arnold's Allison Knopp, and Theodore Roosevelt's Jacarra Callaway.

Flint Hill Christian's Lilly Mrozik finished fourth after hitting 2-of-7 shots. 

On the boys' side, Northview's Donnie Dunnigan led the way, hitting 6-of-7 shots. 

Oliver Brown's Kyree Robinson and Marlatt's Jaden Runyan each hit 4-of-7 shots and Amanda Arnold's Mason Huggard hit 3-of-7. 

Finals winners will receive a plaque and an autographed shirt and $100 to the classroom of each winner.  