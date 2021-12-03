The final round of the 23rd annual Little Apple Optimist Club Hoop Holler N’ Shoot contest was held during halftime of the Kansas State men’s basketball team’s game versus Albany at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday.

Allison Knopp of Amanda Arnold High School won girls’ event, hitting 4 of 7 free throws.

Marlatt’s Jose Ball finished second (3 of 7), Flint Hills Christian’s Lily Mrozik took third (3 of 7) and Theodore Roosevelt’s Jacarra Callaway placed fourth (1 of 7).

On the boys’ side, Marlatt’s Jaden Runyan took 1st, hitting four of his seven attempts.

Amanda Arnold’s Mason Huggard finished second (2 of 7), Northview’s Donnie Dunnigan finished third (1 of 7) and Oliver Brown’s Kyree Robinson finished 4th (1 of 7).

All finalists received a plaque and a K-State autographed Hoop Holler N’ Shoot T-shirt.