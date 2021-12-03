From left, Jaden Runyan of Marlatt Elementary, Donnie Dunnigan of Northview Elementary, Mason Huggard of Amanda Arnold Elementary and Kyree Robinson of Oliver Brown Elementary smile Wednesday after competing in the finals of the annual Hoop Holler N' Shoot event at Bramlage Coliseum. Runyan won, hitting four of his seven free throw attempts.
From left, Josie Ball of Marlatt Elementary, Jacarra Callaway of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, Lily Mrozik of Flint Hills Christian School and Allison Knopp Amanda Arnold Elementary stand with their commemorative plaques Wednesday after competing in the finals of the annual Hoop Holler N' Shoot event at Bramlage Coliseum. Knopp won, sinking four of her seven free throw attempts.
Courtesy photo
The final round of the 23rd annual Little Apple Optimist Club Hoop Holler N’ Shoot contest was held during halftime of the Kansas State men’s basketball team’s game versus Albany at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday.
Allison Knopp of Amanda Arnold High School won girls’ event, hitting 4 of 7 free throws.
Marlatt’s Jose Ball finished second (3 of 7), Flint Hills Christian’s Lily Mrozik took third (3 of 7) and Theodore Roosevelt’s Jacarra Callaway placed fourth (1 of 7).
On the boys’ side, Marlatt’s Jaden Runyan took 1st, hitting four of his seven attempts.
Amanda Arnold’s Mason Huggard finished second (2 of 7), Northview’s Donnie Dunnigan finished third (1 of 7) and Oliver Brown’s Kyree Robinson finished 4th (1 of 7).
All finalists received a plaque and a K-State autographed Hoop Holler N’ Shoot T-shirt.