WAMEGO — Holton High ended Wamego’s boys’ basketball season Friday night in the Sub-State Championship. The Wildcats topped the Red Raiders 64-60.
Wamego managed to close the gap to two points with 10 seconds left following a Burk Springer 3-pointer. But the Wildcats drew a foul, and made the free throws to seal the title game victory.
Wamego High head coach Troy Hemphill praised Holton’s play — and lamented his team’s many miscues.
“I thought Holton played very well,” he said. “Our team averages about nine turnovers a game, but we had 20 tonight and we didn’t shoot it from the perimeter like we normally do. We didn’t shoot it (well). We missed some free throws throughout the game that would have been helpful. And we had turnovers. I think you can get by (when you do only) two of those, but when you get all three and the other team plays pretty well, it’s going to be hard to win.”
Holton opened the game with two early 3-pointers, split by a Springer field goal, putting the Raiders down 6-2. Jackson White drew a foul and made the resulting free throws to make the score 9-4. Springer dropped another 3, to cut the deficit to 11-7 before Holton made back-to-back baskets. The Raiders closed the quarter with two Ledjor Rowden field goals and a Springer free throw, but trailed 15-13.
Rowden stepped up at the beginning of the second quarter to give Wamego a 17-15 lead thanks to a tripe and a free throw. The Wildcats answered with a 3 of their own, moving back ahead 18-17. The visitors fouled Jake Fritz on a 3-pointer.
He sank the three subsequent free throws to put the hosts on top 20-18. Holton quickly tied it at 20 before it ended the quarter on a 9-5 run to head into the break up 29-25.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third period.
Wamego’s Colin Donahue scored seven of the Raider points, with White, Fritz and Springer also contributing.
The fourth period opened with Holton’ holding a four-point lead, 41-37.
Springer briefly closed it to two, 41-39. Holton broke loose for five more points, 46-39, then the Raiders drew within two (46-44) thanks to five Rowden points.
Midway through the period, the Wildcats went on a run to take a 53-44 lead.
Tanner Hecht broke it up with a 3-pointer to make it 53-47. A Hecht free throw a minute later got the Red Raiders within five, 53-48. Holton went to the line and made both free throws to extend the lead back to seven. The score continued to see saw: 56-51 Holton, then 56-53.
Ultimately, Holton was the better team Friday.
The boys ended the season with a 14-6 record, and will lose seniors Hecht, Jackson White and Caleb Shea to graduation.
With Friday’s win, Holton clinched a spot in the Class 4A tournament, which begins Monday.
Score By Quarters
H: 15-14-12-19 – 60
W: 13-12-12-14 – 56
Scoring for Wamego
Ledjor Rowden, 17; Burk Springer, 10; Colin Donahue, 9; Jackson White, 8; Tanner Hecht, 7; Jake Fritz, 5.
Scoring for Holton
Kale Purcell, 18; Matthew Lierz, 15; Canon Karn, 9; Reese Holaday, 8; Blake Mulroy, 6; Tyson Snyder, Jace Boswell, 2 each.