Wayne Converse notched a hole-in-one at Colbert Hills on the morning of May 5.
Converse recorded his ace with an 8-iron from 104 yards on the 11th hole.
Dan Addair, Dave Gilkison, Dick Towers and Dennis Irvin witnessed the shot.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 8:57 pm
