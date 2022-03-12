After the opening tip of second overtime, Matthew Potucek of Hillsboro was able to convert a layup to give Hillsboro a 26-24 lead.
That turned out to set the pace for the second overtime as Hillsboro scored the first six points of the period for a 30-24 lead.
They would go on to defeat Lyndon 37-28 to reach the Class 2A men’s KSHSAA state championship game for the second straight year as the defending state champion Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.
“I thought the big play was Matt (Potucek) getting that tip and going down and scoring that layup,” Hillsboro head coach Darrel Knoll said. “That put us ahead, and (Lyndon) could not come down and stall on us the whole time. That is what they did every time they had a little bit of a lead.”
Hillsboro (24-1) held the lead most of the game from the first quarter through most of the third quarter. Hillsboro led by as much as six in the third quarter, but Lyndon was able to have 19-17 lead at the end of the third quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Lyndon (22-3) carried its momentum from the big 3-pointer to get the lead into the fourth quarter to get to a 23-17 lead.
It appeared that after Hillsboro had controlled the game for much up until late third quarter, Lyndon might be up to the task of stealing the game.
But Hillsboro was able to tie the game at 24-24 with 1:35 remaining and held strong defensively on Lyndon’s final possession of regulation to keep its chances alive in overtime.
The first overtime featured just one possession for each team has both teams used about two minutes of the game clock on its possession but did not convert the shot.
After zero points were added to the scoreboard in the first overtime, two points were added very quickly for Hillsboro with a layup.
Hillsboro also played the second overtime with a full-court pressure that forced Lyndon into multiple turnovers which allowed Hillsboro to gain a multiple-possession lead to be able to hold.
“Picking up the (full-court) press (defense) in the last couple of minutes turned the game around quite a bit,” Knoll said.
Senior Frank Wichert leading Hillsboro with 10 points, senior Matthew Potecuk with eight points and junior Brekyn Ratzlaff with seven points were big for Hillsboro. The trio accounted for 11 of the 13 points Hillsboro scored in overtime, 10 came from free throws.
“Those guys all compete hard,” Knoll said. “One thing about this team is we share the ball well and we are always balanced on offense. The competitive nature of those guys – playing to win – just can’t say enough about them. We got ourselves to (the state championship game). That is a testament to how hard we compete and the fact that we did not quit when things did not look very good for us.”
Hillsboro will face St. Marys in the state championship game Saturday at 6:15 p.m. St. Marys upset undefeated one-seed Valley Falls in the other boys state semifinal game.