After a neck-and-neck first quarter, Hillsboro went on a run in the second quarter and extended its lead over Lyndon to 27-19 with 2:32 remaining in a Class 2A boys' semifinal Thursday.
Hillsboro then went into halftime with a 31-19 lead.
Lyndon gave its best in the second half to avoid a season-ending loss, but it wasn't enough, as Hillsboro took a 51-45 victory to advance to Saturday's state championship game.
Hillsboro head coach Darrel Knoll said he was pleased to see the improvement from his team from the first quarter — which ended with the teams knotted at 16 points apiece — to halftime.
“Defensively, we applied a lot more pressure to (Lyndon),” Knoll said. “We took care of the boards in the second quarter. In the first quarter, we did not take care of the boards. They got a couple of second (chances) they should not have had in the first quarter. We did a better job just being better defensively, which led to some easy baskets. I thought we pushed the ball better in the second quarter. I thought that was the difference in the second quarter.”
By the end of the third quarter, Lyndon had cut Hillsboro’s lead to five points, 38-33. With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lyndon made it a three-point game, 38-35.
But Hillsboro (21-3) responded with seven straight points to push its lead back to 10, 45-35. Lyndon (18-5) made one final push: The Tigers got within three points, 48-45, with 38.6 seconds remaining. Hillsboro scored the final three points of the contest, however, to seal the six-point victory.
The Trojans came through in the clutch to keep the Tigers at bay.
“Sometimes you are trying so hard not to lose a game that you tighten up a little bit,” Knoll said. “I thought our guys did a good job of playing to win down the stretch.”
Despite Hillsboro's second-half offensive issues, Knoll said the effort was there, which was key.
“In the second half of the third quarter, we struggled offensively,” Knoll said. “Once we were able to settle back down, we did a great job of meeting the pass and playing to win the last couple of minutes of the game. I am glad we made the shots we made. Lyndon is a really good team. It was a great game, and I feel fortunate we won it.”
Knoll is excited his players have a chance to compete in Saturday's championship contest, and is eager to see how his team matches up against a Wabaunsee squad — which won Thursday's first semifinal, 73-56, over top-ranked Hoxie — entering on a six-game win streak.
“(Wabaunsee) is red hot right now,” Knoll said. “Obviously, they are playing great. They are a great team. We are going to have to be sharp on both sides of the ball, and we need to make sure we play our game. In the first half, we played like ourselves. If we play a full game like that, we will be able to compete. I need to scout Wabaunsee, but I know they will be a great, tough team to play against.”