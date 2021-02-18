Highland Park got on top of Manhattan High boys' basketball team early Wednesday night, holding a 17-10 lead after the first quarter.
The Scots never looked back. And the Indians' offense never got off the ground.
It was a recipe for disaster for MHS, as it went on to lose, 65-40, to snap a two-game win streak.
Manhattan (8-8) was outscored in every quarter by the Scots.
Owen Braxmeyer led the Indians in scoring with 12 points. Braxmeyer was the only Manhattan player to reach double figures in points.
Mu’khajhae Daniels paced the hosts with a game-high 15 points. Jahi Peppers scored 12 points for the Scots, who improved to 11-5 with the victory.
After scoring nine points in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter, the Indians upped their total to 12 in the fourth quarter.
But Highland Park was too much, as it poured in 27 points in the final period.
MHS returns to action Friday, hosting Washburn Rural. Tip off is set for approximately 7:45 p.m. in Manhattan.