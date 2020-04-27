When Weston Moody’s weights were taken away, he turned to water buckets.
Moody, Wamego High’s head football coach, was searching for ways to keep his players and students active with their in-person classes shut down. A workout obsessive, Moody starting creating new ones almost as soon as Gov. Laura Kelly announced students wouldn’t be returning to schools for the remainder of the school year.
“I sit around and think of this stuff all the time,” Moody said. “It’s probably an obsession because I like training.”
His answer to dumbbells was water buckets. The buckets can be individualized, filled to the weight that fits each person, used for everything from bicep curls to lunges.
“The water bucket idea was the most creative thing we’ve done thus far and probably the most fun,” Moody said. “We did water bucket workouts with lunges and twists. It’s tough because the water swishes and you work different muscles.”
Moody isn’t alone in his quest to keep his players ready for the season this fall, should it be played.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has forced football coaches around the area to adjust their preparation routines for the upcoming season.
At Manhattan High, this time of year usually brings excitement for defensive coordinator Adam O’Neill. His players would be presenting their case to become a team captain for the 2020 squad. Many would be participating in spring sports, while their coaches would be planning their summer camps.
Instead, football has been put on the “back burner,” O’Neill said. Now, instead of helping players with football-related questions, O’Neill is supporting his players as they adjust to life at home and the new responsibilities that come with it.
“I check in with our guys, and really, we don’t spend time talking about football,” O’Neill said. “A couple of them (I help) with some workouts, but they have so much on their plate learning the online curriculum, some are in charge of siblings, some have to go to work with moms and dads if they have a small business and have lost help. (Football) is the last concern.”
One way O’Neill and the rest of the MHS coaches have tried to maintain some semblance of consistency in their players’ schedules is by keeping their players active. Head coach Joe Schartz, who doubles as the Indians’ strength coach, has used his role as a physical education teacher to develop new workout plans for the players in his class.
“What makes it difficult is you don’t know what equipment they have and what resources they have at home,” Schartz said. “We had to modify what we were doing and gear it toward bodyweight exercises and flexibility. Then anybody can work on cardio.”
For Moody, boosting the attitudes of his players and students has become an evolving task, with new facets being added weekly.
It started when Moody and Brian McIntosh, Wamego’s girls’ basketball coach and strength and conditioning coach, learned they wouldn’t be able to conduct in-person workouts the remainder of the year. The duo scrambled to find a way to keep Wamego students — football players or not — in shape despite not having a weight room available.
It started by creating a YouTube channel to stream workouts so students could follow along. Moody eventually included his own children, streaming one of his home workouts on Facebook Live.
“The first thing is to get them up and moving,” Moody said. “I was more worried about the mental side at the beginning, so I thought if we can encourage them somehow and show them other people are doing the same things and still working out, (it would help to see) their teammates are still working.”
Eventually, Moody and McIntosh began using the Rack Performance app, which allows the duo to create custom home workouts that allow the team and other students alike to follow along on a set group of exercises and record their progress.
“We got them to do that and we started getting workouts and we were getting really high participation,” Moody said. “We wanted to stay consistent and that’s part of the problem where you don’t have a routine.”
As participation continued to grow, the coaches altered their program to become more encouraging. Part of it meant showing their faces to the students to affirm their support.
That’s where “Driveway Workout Chronicles” was invented.
Using YouTube as their platform, Moody and McIntosh drove around to visit students during their workouts. There, they would blast music as the students did burpees, push-ups and other exercises in front of their houses.
“We saw one house in the country and there was a girl doing a workout, then it looked like a mile away there was another girl in her driveway doing her workout,” Moody said. “They’re following social distancing protocols, but working and having a feel of our weight room. We’re just trying to bring a bit of normalcy to their abnormal lives.”
No matter the means, the pandemic has showed coaches the value of being adaptable.
Thanks in part to imaginative workouts, whether using bodyweight exercises or makeshift weights laying around the house, the coaches at both MHS and Wamego believe their teams still can be in shape by the time their fall season rolls around.
For Moody, the pandemic may even have provided him an exercise to add to his team’s permanent workout routine.
“I might have water buckets around the weight room,” Moody said. “Different things like that have opened my eyes to different training and what our capabilities are and if we actually need all the stuff we have. It shows what we take for granted.”