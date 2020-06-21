Marccus Wallace believed he already was slightly behind his peers before the coronavirus began making headlines around the world.
The setback began when Wallace, now a rising senior at Manhattan High, finished his 2019 summer baseball season. His arm was hurting like crazy and the pain didn’t seem to be going away.
He iced it for a few weeks, but didn’t much relief. He decided to push through the pain during a showcase in Kansas City. In hindsight, Wallace realizes it was a poor choice.
“I couldn’t do anything,” Wallace said. “It was kind of embarrassing. I went to get an MRI and found out I needed Tommy John.”
The surgery meant Wallace would miss his junior spring season, with the possibility of pitching again in late July, just ahead of his senior year. However, it turned out Wallace wouldn’t be the only player who missed out on the 2020 spring sports season.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports across the country. While much of the focus has been on the class of 2020 having its season taken away, future classes also lost something more than just games on a schedule: a chance to be seen. Players like Wallace, who hopes to pitch in college, missed out on a time that is crucial for development in the spring. Wallace and others like him stand to lose much more. With college showcases across the country up in the air, it is possible that prospective college baseball players will slip through the cracks as their exposure to college coaches decreases.
“Those periods are becoming more and more critical, as colleges appear to be recruiting younger and younger instead of waiting until their senior year to be recruited,” Manhattan head coach Don Hess said. “Freshmen, sophomores and juniors are all being recruited. Missing out on a year, one where you don’t have a statistical base to share, is important.”
The missed time is forcing players and summer teams to get creative. For Wallace’s summer team, the Barn Baseball Academy, the lack of opportunities to get in front of college coaches’ eyes has driven two changes.
The first is the team will play more doubleheaders against regional teams — in order to make up for lost games — instead of traveling around the country to play in showcase tournaments. Then, to help with exposure, the Barn Baseball Academy will record each game and send a player’s clips or game tape to interested coaches.
“Honestly, with the chance we have with this recording, I feel like it’ll help me more to be looked at,” Wallace said. “It’s great to go to Arkansas and Nashville (Tennessee) and those places, but we can’t do anything about it.”
The plan could help put recruits on the map for college coaches. However, many recruits simply will not have the opportunity to pass the eye test that comes with watching them in person.
For Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes, the recruiting process will be slowed until there are real-time situations in which he can evaluate prospects.
“We try to be thorough in the evaluation process and that means seeing the kid numerous times,” Hughes said. “You’ve got to be careful you don’t over evaluate someone and make the wrong evaluation when you can’t see them. It hurts us.”
Hughes and his staff adhere strictly to their rule of seeing prospects numerous times. They don’t count video as part of their viewership.
“We go out there with our own eyes and make an evaluation,” Hughes said. “If they aren’t playing, it slows it down for us. Our philosophy is, ‘We’re not going to make a mistake on a kid.’ If we can’t see them enough to make the evaluation, we won’t go until we feel good enough. We may lose some players that way, but we’re not going to make a mistake.”
Hughes understands the stance could hinder the Wildcats, as he will be unable to evaluate players on his radar until they play again in a place he can watch them. For players like Wallace who are looking for another chance to prove their skills, that chance may come too late.
“It’s really hard to make that jump to being a college ball player,” Hess said.
“Some players need that experience and confidence they gain through their high school and summer seasons, not only to be seen by college coaches but also to refine their skills to where they’re competitive. The unique thing about this situation is that across the board, this has impacted every baseball player. It won’t just affect Manhattan. It’ll affect everybody.”