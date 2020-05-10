Normally, Brad Ficke would be spending this time of year in a van driving to and from golf tournaments.
He’d probably have the Kansas City Royals broadcast on the radio, with the van’s audio focused on the front left of the van where he sits. It has to be this way, otherwise he wouldn’t be able to hear the game over the sounds of the Manhattan High boys’ golf team goofing around behind him.
“The van rides with the guys are hilarious,” Ficke said. “Things like that I miss. That’s been part of my life for a long time.”
Manhattan’s spring sports coaches are adjusting to a new lifestyle that doesn’t revolve around their team’s schedules. More than a month has gone by since the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the school year. For those who teach at Manhattan High, the time that once had been reserved for sports now is set aside for learning the school’s online system.
Manhattan will continue its online learning system through the end of the school year — which ends Wednesday — after Gov. Laura Kelly ended in-person teaching.
“It was a challenge,” longtime MHS baseball head coach Don Hess said. “The first thing we were confronted with was how to go about teaching and making sure we had lessons available and grading and communication between departments. The beginning was more of a challenge because we weren’t sure how we were going to proceed.”
The new workplace also was an adjustment for the coaches.
Like many who are working from home, Ficke has had trouble managing his work-life balance. In the past, his workplace was either Manhattan High or a golf course. Time at home mostly meant a break from his work.
Now, he’s seen his usual time for work mesh with his home projects.
“One of the challenges of working at home is separating work from things at home,” Ficke said. “Anybody who’s done that for a while is used to it, but I’m still trying to figure it out. We have a 100-year old house that we’re constantly trying to fix up.”
One of the projects includes stripping his home’s entryway ceiling. The project has taken much longer than Ficke originally expected because of the altered schedule.
However, coaches like Brandon Starkey — this was slated to be his final season leading the boys’ tennis program and who doesn’t work at MHS — are experiencing different issues as they adjust to their new routine. Starkey, who works as a bookkeeper at Dillon’s, has seen his schedule open up without spring sports happening.
It isn’t necessarily a good thing.
“Coaching was my favorite thing to do,” Starkey said. “I had been looking forward to this year all year. I was debating whether or not to come back last year, because I knew I’d eventually move to be with my fiancee. Literally the only reason I came back was the team. I wanted to have one more year, especially with the seniors.”
Starkey’s work hours have not changed despite the pandemic. However, instead of spending time with his team in the afternoons, Starkey now returns home and spends evenings by himself to comply with the stay-at-home order.
Starkey has tried to fill his time by setting up Skype dates with his fiancee, who lives in Wellington, and having Zoom calls with college friends. He originally planned to restart a sports podcast he and a friend created in the past, but the idea quickly was nixed when nearly all sports across the globe were put on hold as a result of the pandemic.
Despite the drawbacks of not being around to tutor their teams, the coaches have tried to find positives. Hess tries to remember that the sports cancellation likely has kept many players, coaches and fans safe from the virus. Starkey has learned to not take anything for granted.
For Ficke, it’s served as a time to meditate upon where sports sit in his life’s priorities.
“It’s provided a time for reflection on how I’m spending my time,” Ficke said. “Some of those things are positive, and some are negative. ... I love sports, but it’s given me pause to evaluate things that are more important and more fulfilling, in deeper ways, than sports.”