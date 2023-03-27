Wamego Coach Troy Hemphill (left) and former Rock Creek coach Jim Johnston wish each other luck before the Wamego-Rock Creek game during the 2021-22 season. On Friday, Hemphill announced his retirement from coaching.
Troy Hemphill, who has been a basketball coach at Wamego High School for 35 years, 24 of them with the Raider boys, told his team last Friday he was stepping down.
“I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities that I have had to work with students through the game of basketball over the last 39 years,” he said in an email Monday. “Nothing lasts forever, and I feel the time is right for a coaching change. I have many, many cherished memories from my time coaching at WHS and I wish nothing but the best for the players and coaches going forward.”
Hemphill took over the boys team in the 1998-1999 season, when then head coach Kevin Muff resigned to take over the Cloud County Community College team. Hemphill had been the Wamego girls' coach for 11 years after a three-year role as assistant girls coach at Silver Lake.
Last season, the Red Raider boys ended the regular season 12-8 overall. They were the seventh seed in the east region of the 4A sub-state tournament and fell to No. 2-seed Eudora in the sub-state championship.