1 - Hemphill, Johnston.jpg
Wamego Coach Troy Hemphill (left) and former Rock Creek coach Jim Johnston wish each other luck before the Wamego-Rock Creek game during the 2021-22 season. On Friday, Hemphill announced his retirement from coaching.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Troy Hemphill, who has been a basketball coach at Wamego High School for 35 years, 24 of them with the Raider boys, told his team last Friday he was stepping down.

“I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities that I have had to work with students through the game of basketball over the last 39 years,” he said in an email Monday. “Nothing lasts forever, and I feel the time is right for a coaching change. I have many, many cherished memories from my time coaching at WHS and I wish nothing but the best for the players and coaches going forward.”