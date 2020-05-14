Four Wamego boys’ basketball players took home five team awards Monday, with All-Flint Hills first-team member Tanner Hecht earning the Offensive Player of the Year award.
The junior was a dominant force for Wamego, averaging 15.1 points, seven rebounds and two blocks per game. Awards were voted on by the players.
Senior Jack Watson earned two accolades for his efforts, winning both the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as the team’s Mr. Hustle award.
Watson consistently was matched up against opposing team’s top guard. He also served as the team’s point guard, making his time on the ball one of the highest on the team.
“Jack always stepped up and would often request to guard somebody if they were scoring on us,” head coach Troy Hemphill said in an email. “Jack is a hard-nosed competitor and very-deserving of the award.”
Senior Janis Asaris won the team award for Best Rebounder.
While Asaris didn’t lead the team in rebounding, he was the most consistent player when it came to attacking the glass.
“I bet if we were to do a ‘rebound-per-minute’ stat, he would probably be at the top,” Hemphill said.
Senior Calvin Baker won the team’s Most Improved Player award.
Baker became a force behind the 3-point line, shooting 53% from deep after spending the offseason working on his shooting form.
“I would say that one of the disappointments of the season was that we didn’t find him a little more and get some more shot attempts from him,” Hemphill said. “Nonetheless, Calvin definitely put in the time to improve and is very deserving of the award.”