Ask those closest to him, and one of the happiest moments of Matt Becker’s life came on May 23, 2019. Becker was in the press box at the Trusler Complex in Emporia to commentate, via internet, Rock Creek’s Class 3A state quarterfinal against Burlington. He was excited — psyched — to watch his oldest son, Toby, pitch to his middle son, Zac, the team’s starting catcher.
In several ways, the scene captured what the late Matt Becker loved most: baseball and family. He wasn’t just calling the game online to reach Rock Creek fans who couldn’t make the game. He was watching two of his sons star in it.
About an hour later, he was telling fans that Toby spun a no-hitter in the Mustangs’ 3-0 win. That he came one hit batsman away from a perfect game. That Zac caught every pitch.
After the game, Matt left his perch in the press box and greeted his sons near the field.
“I’ve never seen a bigger smile on my dad’s face,” Zac said. “Him crying and telling us how proud of us he was. (Rock Creek head) Coach (Shane) Sieben, he texted me the other day and said, ‘Your dad’s going to be looking down. He’s always going to be proud of us no matter what we do.’ And I believe it.”
Matt Becker died in a construction accident at Rock Creek on May 7. Working alone that morning on Rock Creek’s new baseball field, Becker was trying to set a light pole into its corresponding 12-foot hole when he slipped and fell in. Emergency responders found Becker dead at the scene.
He leaves behind his immediate family: his wife, Becky, and his three sons: Toby, Zac and Drew.
Self-employed at Powercat Electric and a volunteer PA announcer at Rock Creek baseball and basketball games, Becker touched a litany of lives around the Manhattan and Rock Creek area, so many that multiple people used the same phrase: He never met a stranger. They said he was vocal and friendly, selfless and giving, the kind of man who Becky said “pretty much wore his heart on his sleeve.”
“He was on Cloud 9 these last several months and was planning this building of Rock Creek’s baseball field,” Becky said. “It was really his dream come true. This is definitely not the way we ever expected Matt Becker to die. We expected something much more adventurous and outrageous because he was very much a risk-taker in life, and he enjoyed things that I would be terrified of.”
Here, she offers a short chuckle.
“I’m like, ‘You don’t just fall in a hole and die. That’s not how you die. You’re supposed to be on this wild adventure.’”
Below, we look at Becker, his personality and passions, told through those closest to him — namely friends he met through coaching, who are now on the Rock Creek Diamond Club, which was formed to install a new baseball diamond at Rock Creek — in his 45 years of life.
His passion
Matt Becker, according to those who loved him, had a short list of passions. They all started with the letter B: Baseball, Becky and his boys.
Toby Becker: “Oh, it was very apparent about how passionate he was because he liked to brag. That’s something I took for granted at first. Now, that appreciation has grown so much about how much he bragged on me and my brothers. It could be anyone walking down the street or even, shoot, like a waitress at a restaurant. He’d be over there like, ‘Hey, you know my son plays college baseball?’ And all this. He’s just always bragging. When that was going on, I was like, ‘Shut up, quit, knock it off,’ you know? Like, quit embarrassing me. But now I appreciate how open and over the top he was with it, because I have no doubt in my mind how (dang) proud he was. Absolutely no doubt.”
Eric Whaley, Rock Creek Diamond Club member: “Everything he did, he tried to do to the best of his ability, and you can tell when somebody does the best and also has passion behind it as well. That went with him. He took joy in being the voice of the basketball games, the baseball games and making it to where every varsity event was not just a game, but an event, to make it enjoyable for everybody. Not only did he work hard and have a passion, but he liked to have fun.”
Shane Sieben, Rock Creek baseball head coach: “You could see it in everything — he’s an all-in guy. He is all-in. When he decides he wants to do something, he is 100% all-in. You see it when he’s coaching, his passion and his love for his kids that he coached.”
As for his radio duties?
“He wanted to make Rock Creek baseball the best in the state, and not just from a competitive standpoint, but from a game day experience,” Sieben said. “He was huge and instrumental in the new field. Again, he wanted to make it the best in the state from a playing field experience, from a sound system experience, from a PA (experience), he wanted to make it the best. He wasn’t going to settle for anything less.”
Andy Vinduska, Rock Creek Diamond Club secretary: “Matt has been invested heavily in baseball. Based on that investment, he knew that it only worked if he put in as much effort in teaching not just his kids, but all the kids that he had an opportunity to teach. If he put in as much effort — it’s not just effort in terms of teaching them the game, but showing them the love and the appreciation of the game. Toby, his oldest, he ends up becoming the product of that love and investment, because Toby is a great athlete. He absolutely knows the game of baseball. He excels at the game of baseball, both physically and mentally. That is all attributed to Matt’s investment in these kids. He wants every single one of them to love the game, respect the game and to give it everything because that is how you succeed — not just in baseball but in life in general.”
Jeff Sturdy, Rock Creek Diamond Club president: “I’m going to remember Matt as being a passionate dude. His big passions were Becky, the boys and baseball. Being the passionate, energetic storyteller that he was, and how much he cared for people. He would do anything for kids, too. The kids he coached, he wanted to be their friend, their mentor and be a positive influence in their life, in whatever way he could. He touched a lot of lives, especially those boys around his older boys’ age.”
Zac Becker, son: “He would have done anything for anyone, and he really did. He would always go out and help me, help Toby, help Drew, help my friends. He would just be there for all of us and take us under his wing. He loved everybody. He never met a stranger.”
His knack for storytelling
Matt Becker loved to tell stories. You always knew when Becker was in the room, several agreed, in part because he was telling a story he’d likely already told before.
The topics of these stories varied: stories about his childhood; about the time he traveled to support Kansas State’s men’s basketball team for its tournament in Puerto Rico; about the time he played circus music over the PA system while an opposing baseball team was warming up; about instances that prompted Zac to call his dad “fearless.”
“He really was,” Zac said. “With all the stories he told us, just to me, I’m like, ‘You’re fearless, man.’”
Zac Becker: “You can never go one night in the Becker house without at least hearing 10 stories. At least 10. If you came back the next night, you’d hear those same 10 and then 10 more. He just talked for hours. One of my friends, he was like, ‘You wanted to pay attention because it’s a life story that you want to know about.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I remember at least 20 stories that he’s told.”
Becky Becker: “I think he’s always been that way. He was always that way. People always gravitated to him. He was always the center of (attention). If there was a group talking, he was always in the middle telling the story. He had everybody’s attention. I just think that’s part of who he was from the beginning.”
Whaley: “He could have been a voice for radio, honestly, because he had the knack of telling a story and bringing you into that story and painting a picture with his words and compassion and what he was talking about, where it felt like you had been there in that story. I think that’s what made him so unique in our group: His unique ability to tell a story. His knack to do it.”
Sieben: “He’s got a story for everything. He can go on and on and yeah, sometimes those stories got repetitive, but the stories were so good you weren’t going to stop him, because you wanted to hear it again. He’s a very boisterous individual, very social, very talkative. He loved to sit around and hang around and be around other people. Definitely an extrovert. He wanted to bring a smile to your face. That’s the biggest thing. No matter how good or bad of a day you had, if you were in Matt’s presence, you were going to be smiling and laughing, and your stomach was going to hurt because you were laughing so dang much.”
Darin Russell, Rock Creek Diamond Club member: “I think he grew up in a story-telling family. He came by it naturally and comes by it naturally. When he’s passionate about certain things, the stories come out about those things.”
Sturdy: “Matt liked to be the center of attention — whether that was on purpose or not, I don’t know. Matt was just loud. His voice was loud and booming.”
His love for his wife
According to Becky, Matt had three main goals in life: To make $1 million by the age of 30, to build a house for Becky, and, in his own words, “to marry that Becky Finger girl.”
Becky said she feels like Matt accomplished all three.
“Not that we have a million dollars in the bank account, because he’s probably spent way more than that running the business,” she said, “but if you look at the numbers, before you look at the expenses, certainly he ran a very good business and did well with his business.”
In fact, Becky said the two got engaged in the second grade, at Horton Elementary School in Horton. On Valentine’s Day, Matt passed her a note, asking if she liked him. When she said yes, they were married.
Matt didn’t officially propose until years later, in December 1994, and they married in April 1996.
Since then, Matt’s love for Becky was palpable to everyone around them.
Becky Becker: “He would always want me to dance in the kitchen with him. He loved music. I definitely think that he let his emotions out more with me, a range of emotions that maybe many other people didn’t see. Like he was always happy and joking, and he was that way at home a lot too, but he definitely — just like any person — has times that he struggles and I think that I was one of the only people that he would show that side to obviously.”
Russell: “He wasn’t afraid to tell you if he got to know you a little bit how much he cared about his boys, and how much he cared about Becky. In that sense, he was a good mentor and a good coach, a good person, because you could count on him. He was a guy you could count on. He said he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”
Becky Becker: “He was always very loving, very thoughtful and caring. He did work for so many different people, and he wasn’t always a big believer in giving flowers because he would say things like, ‘If a flower dies, does that mean my love dies for you?’ That was kind of his thinking.”
In fact, hours after Matt passed away and firefighters were preparing to recover his body, Becky spoke up.
She said Matt’s body may as well be buried in the hole.
“I did,” she said. “I said, ‘He’d want to be here. This is where he’d want to be. He grew up on the baseball field. That’s where his happiness truly was. He truly loved all the kids that he worked with, and he worked with so many kids in all different sports. It hurts my heart just knowing how much the kids he loved and worked with are probably hurting too.”
Now, those closest to Matt Becker must find ways to carry on without him.
For his sons, that means marching on without the man who taught them to cook — Zac said together they made steak, hamburgers, kabobs and even chicken alfredo from scratch — and instilled in them what Toby called “scruples.”
“Which is essentially like morals,” said Toby, a 2019 Rock Creek graduate who now pitches at Truman State in Kirksville, Mo. “He was very big on moral code, whether it’s treating people, whether it’s treating the earth with respect. When it comes to anything, he had very strong, very good morals.
“I always expected him to be around and to slap me on the back of the head if I’m acting up or doing something, you know? Kind of relied on him to keep me in line, in a sense. Now that he’s not around, it’s really time to step up and grow up and take care of business.”
For members of the Rock Creek Diamond Club, this means losing a dear friend, the one who enthusiastically spearheaded the charge to install a new baseball field in ways that reflected how passionately and empathetically he lived his life. They know how much the new baseball facility meant to him, so they plan to honor him, somehow, on the field.
“It’s a real shock, especially when you see the guy the day before, full of life, full of energy and enthusiasm to complete a project,” said Russell, whose son, Jared, is a year older than Zac. “A project that he wanted to volunteer for and do anything and everything he could to make it happen because he knew that we were all going to be very proud of it. He was already proud of it. He could see it.”
For Becky, that means adjusting to a new reality without the man who eschewed chances to work for a different employer and earn more money in favor of remaining self-employed, which allowed him to spend more time with her and their sons.
It means moving on — physically, at least — without the man who proposed in the second grade.
“I’ve had so many people reach out. That in and of itself has been so overwhelming for me — in a good way,” Becky said. “It’s very heartwarming, and I think it shows what I said to some people: Many people don’t realize the number of lives that he had an impact on, and I do believe the ripples of Matt Becker go on forever.”
Then, through tears, Becky added this: “As unfortunate and as devastating as it is, I believe he died doing what he loved and always dreamed of. I just have to hang on to that, that he was doing what he wanted, and what was always his dream.”