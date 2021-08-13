The third round of the Colbert Charity Classic wrapped up Friday afternoon at Colbert Hills Golf Club with a new leader.
Edmond, Okla.’s Hayden Wood is standing atop the leaderboard at 17-under after shooting 66 (32-34) in Round 3, moving him up from second place at the cut to first heading into the final day of play on Saturday. Wood leads second place Zach Bauchou by two strokes and third place Brett White, who led through the first two rounds but fell to third after shooting a 71 in Round 3, by four strokes.
Former K-State golfer Roland Massimino (2019 graduate) was the lone riser in the standings amongst all local golfers after a 71 in Round 3 moved him from 29th after the cut to tied for 25th with five other golfers after shooting a cumulative 6-under after the three days.
Fellow former Wildcats Kyle Weldon (2016) and Jake Eklund (2021) both fell in the standing after finishing Round 2 in 22nd and 29th respectively. Weldon fell eight spots to being tied for 37th after shooting a 74 on Friday at 3-under. Eklund dropped 26 spots to 48th overall after a Round 3 78 pushed him to par.
The final round will tee-off Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. with new pairings based on the round three standings. The leading trio of Wood, Bauchou and White will be the final pairing of the day with a tee time scheduled for 10:10 a.m.
The tournament is open to spectators for the final round.