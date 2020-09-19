TOPEKA — Vincent Smith barely made it to the sideline before crumpling to the turf in pain.
Manhattan High's workhorse running back lay just off the playing surface, clutching at his left leg. Eventually, he was helped to a bench, barely putting any weight on the appendage.
Smith, who carried an injury to the leg into the game according to head coach Joe Schartz, stayed on the bench for the remainder of the contest, watching as things went from bad to worse for his team. His fellow starting running back, Lorenzo Wilhoite, didn't dress for the game as he was dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Manhattan was already in a tough spot, trailing 14-0 midway through the second quarter to Hayden. Now, the team's running game, which had been the offense's one strength through MHS' first two games, was down to its third and fourth string running backs.
While the Indians eventually started to find their way into the running game — they finished with 286 team rushing yards — it took too long. Forty two of the yards were attributed to Smith before his injury. Not including his efforts, Manhattan ran for just 64 yards in the first half.
Hayden took advantage of Manhattan's slow start, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime before eventually pulling away to win 42-28 at home.
The Wildcats hit MHS with a variety of looks, alternating from a triple-option style attack which saw quarterback Johnny Holloway operating under center to a scheme that resembled a spread and having Holloway take snaps in a shotgun formation.
The different looks seemed to confuse Manhattan, as Hayden was able to march down the field twice on long drives in the first quarter. While the first drive ended in a Zac Hirschey interception, the second reached the MHS 1-yard line as the quarter expired.
The Wildcats punched in their first score on the second quarter's inaugural play, as running back Desmond Purnell found pay dirt. At the time, the game still seemed to be in reach for Manhattan, as the Indians responded well multiple times the prior week when Junction City took leads.
The same could not be said for Friday's Manhattan team. Including Purnell's short run, Hayden scored on its first three plays of the second quarter, with the second score coming on a 73-yard sprint from Jayden Rainer and the third on a 79-yard burst from Purnell.
Just like that, Manhattan was down 21-0. Meanwhile, it was running an offense onto the field with a seriously diminished running game and a passing attack that had been largely stagnant through its first two games.
"It was just big plays," Schartz said. "The defense hung in there. Hayden's known for rushing the ball. At times, we looked good and made plays, but we just gave up the big play and fell behind."
To Manhattan's credit, the Indians' offense didn't allow the deficit to hurt its production. Even after falling behind 28-0 midway through the third quarter, the Indians mustered the energy to march down the field, eventually scoring their first touchdown on a counter run play to backup halfback Jaxon Bowles.
Following a defensive stop, Aschenbrenner found wide receiver Joe Hall wide open on a perfectly executed wheel route for a 32-yard touchdown for the first play of the fourth quarter. It was Aschenbrenner's first touchdown pass of the season. Suddenly, it was only a two score hole with plenty of time left on the clock.
"We have to have balance in our offense," Schartz said. "We have to be able to run and throw the ball. There's instances of good things out there offensively and defensively."
Manhattan's luck seemed to continue a few plays later when safety Ty'Zhaun Jackson chased down Purnell on what would have been a long touchdown run and punched the ball out of the running back's arms. Manhattan recovered the ball on its own 1-yard line with the opportunity to make it a one score game.
It was not meant to be.
Following a short run and an incompletion, Aschenbrenner dropped into his own end zone to pass. Several Wildcats defensive linemen broke through the Indians' offensive line almost as soon as the play started, sacking Aschenbrenner and forcing a fumble that they recovered for a touchdown.
Just like that, it was back to a three-score lead. When Hayden went for and converted a two-point conversion, it felt like the nail in the coffin.
Manhattan would go on to score two more touchdowns, though both came with Hayden playing mostly backups on the field. The Wildcats also added a score for insult to injury.
The night ended with the Indians walking down a flight of steps and into the visitors' locker room, losers of two straight games and owners of a 1-2 record. It is the first time since 2012 that Manhattan has started the season with just one win in its first three games. That team went on to finish 6-4.
It's also the first time the Indians have lost by double digit points to a team other than Derby since 2015. MHS lost to Topeka High 41-14 and Lawrence-Free State 31-14 that year.
The 42 points allowed are the most Manhattan has given up in a regular season game since it allowed Topeka High to score 52 in 2014.
"To be honest, I don't think it was the other team," defensive lineman Damian Ilalio said. "In total honesty, we still haven't found ourselves. We're grasping at any chance we have to pick ourselves back up. Losing twice in a row is tough for our team and there are a lot of mental things going on with the boys that they need to shut out and focus on football."
Manhattan now heads back to the drawing board as it prepares to take on Topeka High at home next Friday. The Trojans will be playing their first game of the season against Manhattan following an extended delay to their season.
"We just have to hang together," Schartz said. "It's still a long season and we have to get better. Our goal next week is to go 1-0."
HAYDEN 42
MANHATTAN 28
Manhattan 0 0 7 21
Hayden 0 21 7 14
Scoring
First quarter
No score
Second quarter
Hayden — Purnell 1-yard run (PAT good) 11:57
Hayden — Rainer 73-yard run (PAT good) 8:22
Hayden — Purnell 79-yard run (PAT good) 5:06
Third quarter
Hayden — Holloway 23-yard pass to Purnell (PAT good) 9:03
Manhattan — Bowles 9-yard run (PAT good) 3:44
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 32-yard pass to Hall (PAT good) 11:51
Hayden — Hayden recovered Aschenbrenner fumble in end zone (2-point conversion good) 8:37
Hayden — Rainer 25-yard run (2-point conversion no good) 5:04
Manhattan — Mason Reid 9-yard run (PAT good) 3:49
Manhattan — Keenan Schartz 1-yard run (PAT good) 0:11.5
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 15-132, Smith 6-42, Reid 12-49, Israel Newby 5-32, Bowles 1-9, Braxton Frey 1- (-1), Jason Sanchez 2-10, Schartz 3-13 // Hayden: Purnell 8-142, Will DeVader 9-44, Rainer 6-109, Tyler Gilchrist 1-13, Stephen Moore 1-2, Jack Chisham 1- (-5), JC Cummings 1- (-10), Gavin Arnold 1- (-5)
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 8-18-0 95, Reid 0-1-0 0, Schartz 0-1-0 0 // Holloway 7-15-1 79, Gilchrist 1-1-0 37
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Hall 4-56, Reid 1-22, Newby 1-4, Tate Brown 1-10, Trey Holloway 1-3 // Hayden: Purnell 2-28, Gilchrist 1-5, Trey Pivarnik 5-83