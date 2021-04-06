Harold Oliver has decided that his 37 years in coaching is long enough.
The longtime Riley County girls' basketball coach told his team Monday that he was retiring, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal. Oliver finished his Falcons' career with 18 league titles, 14 sub-state titles, three state titles and only one losing season.
Oliver can’t place his reason for retirement. He’s healthy; he still loves coaching; and he’s still good at it. The Falcons finished 16-5 in 2020-21.
But after Riley County’s season ended in the sub-state title game, Oliver said thoughts of retirement grew louder in his head. Loud enough to inspire confidence that now is the right time.
"There's an end to everything," Oliver said. "I don't have a definite answer as to why now. It's just ... coaching is a very demanding occupation and takes up so much time. And over the course of time, the thoughts and conversation (about retirement) became more consistent."
Oliver finished 580-165 in 32 years as the Falcons’ girls’ basketball coach and 637-197 overall (he coached five seasons at Mountridge before arriving at Riley County). He joined Riley County’s faculty in 1988-89, four years after his Wabaunsee classmate, Steve Wagner.
The childhood pals always dreamed of coaching together, and they fulfilled that dream at Riley County. For 30 years, Oliver assisted Wagner in football while Wagner assisted Oliver in girls' basketball.
"You don't get that situation very often, and we were thankful to have that opportunity here," Oliver said. "It just creates more loyalty within your coaching staff and creates a higher trust level. We always wanted to coach together."
Oliver and Wagner will share the sheen of retirement, too. Wagner retired from coaching in November. Now, five months later, Oliver has done the same. Oliver said Wagner’s decision didn’t influence his; Oliver simply views coaching as a "young man's job."
That’s why he gathered his team Monday to say goodbye. He told his players they were "great kids with bright futures," and he wished them continued success.
Oliver also told them that, while he will no longer be their coach, he will remain their biggest supporter. He plans to attend games next season — he couldn't bring himself to leave the Falcons' gym altogether.
But instead of barking orders, he wants to cheer. Then he wants to go home without having to plan the next day around the game's outcome. Oliver thanked his wife Shawna and daughters Taylor and Addy for their support and "living through the direct ups and downs of the coaching world."
"They helped a lot on the homefront," Oliver said. "All the time and effort that coaching requires takes away from family time, and they were always very supportive."
Oliver spent 37 years loving the coach's grind, but that's somebody else's job now. His new gym duties will include munching popcorn, chanting "defense" and, in his own words, avoid becoming an "expert in the stands."
"It'll be a new perspective," Oliver said. "It'll be possibly an enjoyable perspective, because you'll see the game in a different way when you're not in the heat of the battle.
"(It will be) observation only, though."