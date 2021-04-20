Dan Harkin took first place in Monday’s Plaza Tournament in Kansas City.
Harkin, who hasn’t lost a match all season (14-0) at No. 1 singles, defeated three opponents he’d never played before en route to the title. He beat 8-seed Blue Valley North, 4-seed Shawnee Mission East and 2-seed Barstow High School in Missouri.
Harkin finished fourth at state in 2018 and third in 2019, and Monday's win bodes well for another strong finish this season. Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram said the competition in Kansas City was "equivalent to, if not higher" than what Harkin will encounter at state.
“Dan’s victories helped solidify him as one of the best players in high school in our area and region,” Ingram said. “I’m glad we were able to get into this tournament for Dan. he got to put his tennis talents on display at a high-level tournament.”
Jon Grove finished seventh at No. 2 singles with a record of 2-2. Grove beat Liberty South before losing to Blue Valley. Then he beat and Blue Valley Northwest.
Kelton Poole and Luke Craft also finished seventh at No. 1 doubles. Seeded 10th, Poole and Craft upset seventh-seeded Liberty North. They lost to second-seeded Blue Valley West the in the second round and sixth-seeded Blue Valley North afterward, but they rebounded against Blue Valley Northwest. Poole and Craft are 12-2 this season.
"Luke and Kelton continue to improve their skills on the court," Ingram said. "Their communication is getting better with each match.”
Dil Ranaweera and Jackson Ivester finished 1-2 during Ranaweera’s return to the lineup at No. 2 doubles. They lost to Liberty High and Lawrence Free State before beating Liberty South. Ranaweera and Ivester are 3-3 this season.
The Indians finished in fifth out of 14 schools as a team.. They scored 270 points, five behind fourth-place Blue Valley North and 280 behind first-place Shawnee Mission East (550).
They’ll play in the Salina South Invitational at 3 p.m. Thursday.