Manhattan High senior Dan Harkin returns a serve in the Class 6A state championship match against Shawnee Mission East’s Graham Faris in May of 2021. Harkin was named Freshman of the Year by the KCAC after a strong rookie tennis season at Kansas Wesleyan.
Former Manhattan High tennis star Daniel Harkin has had no trouble adjusting collegiate-level competition.
The Kansas Wesleyan freshman was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s (KCAC) Freshman of the Year and was a first team All-KCAC selection earlier this week.
Harkin posted a 12-8 overall singles’ record and a 12-8 overall record in doubles play.
He went 6-3 in singles conference play and 7-2 in during KCAC doubles matches.
Harkin’s addition has boosted the Coyotes’ team performance as well. Kansas Wesleyan finished 9-8 overall and 7-2 in KCAC play, which is a drastic improvement from last year’s 2-11 season record, in which the Coyotes went winless in league play.
While at Manhattan High, Harkin won the state tennis singles title his senior year, and would’ve been a contender for the title his junior year had COVID-19 not canceled the season.
He also won multiple state cross country titles and several distance gold medals during track season and was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in cross country twice.
Harkin also competed in cross country during his freshman season in Salina. He was one of three runners to advance to the NAIA National Championship from Kansas Wesleyan, and he was the only runner from the men’s team.
Harkin finished 127th out of 332 runners in the race which was held in Vancouver, Wash. in November.