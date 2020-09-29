Jillian Harkin has been a buzz saw for the Manhattan girls' tennis team all year. On Tuesday, the saw was fed a few more pieces of wood to cut through.
Harkin dominated at the Topeka West Invite, going 6-0 in her matches without losing a single game in any match. Overall, she went 48-0 in her games played to lead Manhattan to a first place finish in the tournament.
MHS, which tallied 82 points, bested second place Salina Central by four points. Ten total teams played in the tournament.
The tournament was divided into singles and doubles brackets, which meant all singles players, regardless of their No. 1 or No. 2 status on their respective teams, played in the same tournament. The same went for doubles teams. Overall, there were 20 singles players and 20 doubles teams competing.
As a result, MHS was able to have two singles finishers in the top four of the tournament. While Harkin won, Manhattan's Kayla Lei took fourth place with a 4-2 performance on the day.
In doubles, the team of Ava Bahr and Cooper Lohman finished fifth with a 5-1 record, while Hannah Loub and Maura Wiens finished seventh after going 4-2.
Manhattan's next tournament is the Monday at the Centennial League tournament hosted by Topeka West.