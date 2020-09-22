Jill Harkin 1

Manhattan No. 1 singles player Jillian Harkin hits a ball back to her opponent Sept. 15 at the City Park tennis courts in Manhattan. Harkin remained undefeated on the season following Tuesday's Washburn Rural Invite in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Tyler Kraft

Jill Harkin continued to be unstoppable for Manhattan High girls' tennis, remaining undefeated on her way to a first place finish in the No. 1 singles portion of the Washburn Rural Invite. 

Harkin went 3-0 on the day, defeating her teammate Kayla Lei in the final to win the bracket. The tournament did not have team scoring.

Lei didn't lose a match until she faced Harkin, defeating her Emporia and Seaman counterparts 6-0 in four total sets.

Cooper Lohman represented Manhattan in the No. 2 singles bracket. Lohman finished second with a 2-1 record, losing in the final to Seaman.

Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub played in the No. 1 doubles bracket, finishing third. After losing their opening match to Washburn, the duo battled back to win their ensuing two matches to finish the day 2-1.

Ava Bahr and Jessica Zhang finished third in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The pair defeated their Emporia counterparts in their opening match before losing to Maize in the second match. They faced another Maize team in their final match, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Manhattan next plays Monday at Emporia. 