Jill Harkin continued to be unstoppable for Manhattan High girls' tennis, remaining undefeated on her way to a first place finish in the No. 1 singles portion of the Washburn Rural Invite.
Harkin went 3-0 on the day, defeating her teammate Kayla Lei in the final to win the bracket. The tournament did not have team scoring.
Lei didn't lose a match until she faced Harkin, defeating her Emporia and Seaman counterparts 6-0 in four total sets.
Cooper Lohman represented Manhattan in the No. 2 singles bracket. Lohman finished second with a 2-1 record, losing in the final to Seaman.
Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub played in the No. 1 doubles bracket, finishing third. After losing their opening match to Washburn, the duo battled back to win their ensuing two matches to finish the day 2-1.
Ava Bahr and Jessica Zhang finished third in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The pair defeated their Emporia counterparts in their opening match before losing to Maize in the second match. They faced another Maize team in their final match, winning 6-4, 6-1.
Manhattan next plays Monday at Emporia.