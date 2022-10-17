WICHITA — Perhaps the greatest girls’ tennis player to wear a Manhattan High uniform wrapped up her season and high school career Saturday afternoon.

Jill Harkin put a bow on a stellar run as a Manhattan High Indian over the weekend at the Class 6A state tennis tournament at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita, finishing third overall with a win over Olathe Northwest’s Ella Novion (6-1, 6-1) in the third-place match.