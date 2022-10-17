WICHITA — Perhaps the greatest girls’ tennis player to wear a Manhattan High uniform wrapped up her season and high school career Saturday afternoon.
Jill Harkin put a bow on a stellar run as a Manhattan High Indian over the weekend at the Class 6A state tennis tournament at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita, finishing third overall with a win over Olathe Northwest’s Ella Novion (6-1, 6-1) in the third-place match.
“Oh, I was I was pretty nervous,” Harkin said about going into her final high school match of her career. “But I was just trying to focus on my end goal. Even in like the last few games, just trying to push through and just finish strong.”
Harkin was tripped up by the two-time state runner-up from Blue Valley Northwest, Emily Chiasson. Chiasson and Harkin squared off in the state championship match last season and Harkin prevailed in two sets, but Chiasson got the best of both exchanges this season, beating Harkin in a tournament in Kansas City earlier this season and then in Saturday’s semifinal match, 6-0, 6-2.
“We met out there on the court (after the loss) and, of course, there were a lot of tears,” head coach Tony Ingram said. “That was the time for them. You can have those emotions and get it out and hopefully, you know, not affect the rest of the tournament ... It’s really a tribute to Jill. She’s very strong mentally and has proven it over and over in her career.”
Harkin ends the season with a 33-2 overall record, wrapping up a stellar career which includes 135 wins and only six losses — four of which came against state champions. She’s finished third at state twice, was runner-up once and won the 6A state title last season.
She graduates as the all-time wins leader for Manhattan High and is a four-year Centennial League and regional champion.
“I just think that’s amazing,” Harkin said. “I’m so proud of all my hard work through all four seasons. And even before that, I know that in middle school and in elementary school, that’s kind of what I dreamed of. So I’m just super happy with with everything.”
After the win in her final match, Harkin stepped off the court and hugged her coach.
“(Ingram) just thanked me for letting him be a part of my journey,” Harkin said with bittersweet tears in her eyes. “And he made me super emotional. He’s a super emotional guy. He just told me thank you and congratulations and that, even though my tennis season is over, he’s going to be supporting me for a long time after that.”
Fellow singles senior Maura Wiens also managed to go out with a win.
She battled her way to an 11th place finish, opening the day with a 9-5 loss to Katie Murphy of Shawnee Mission East before dropping a back-and-forth 9-7 battle to Dodge City’s Flaminia Lepri.
The loss pitted her against Garden City’s Alivia Palmer in a fight for 11th place, and Wiens delivered, finding that final gear one last time for a 9-4 win.
Wiens ended the season with a 22-12 overall record. She ends her Manhattan High career as a four-time state qualifier with overall record of 92-49.
“She’s a competitor and she’s hard on herself,” Ingram said. “But you know what, she’s matured a lot this season and her skill sets really blossomed over the summer, and I’m really proud of her.”
The two doubles teams of Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson and Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis did not make it to the second day of the tournament, but did get a chance to close out their career at state with their singles’ teammates for the final time.
As a team, Manhattan High finished sixth overall with 18 team points. Lawrence Free State sophomore Kinley VanPelt won the singles title, rounding out an undefeated season, while the doubles team of Bryson Langford and Greta Stechschulte of Shawnee Mission East wrapped up a historic streak of four state titles in four years. Shawnee Mission East also took the team title.
Next year begins a new age for Manhattan High girls’ tennis. All six state qualifiers will graduate, forcing a full reset going into next season.
“We had eight seniors total on the team and six of them were able to qualify for state,” Ingram said. “You know, from a coaching standpoint, we are resetting. We lose a lot of girls that have taken leadership roles in our program, which is essential to our program continuing some of the success that we’ve had. (The seniors) did a great job with that and and it was fun. Off the court, they’re a blast. They’re a great group of girls that come from tremendous families and when you have that, you’re already set up for success whether you win or lose on the court.”