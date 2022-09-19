Manhattan High girls' tennis placed sixth out of 10 teams at the Olathe South Invite on Saturday.
The Indians scored 45 team points, which put them behind fifth-place Seaman at 48. Olathe Northwest took first with 81 team points.
"It was a windy and long day of playing for the girls," said head coach Tony Ingram. "They played in six matches against good competition. ...
"It is a lot of tennis in one day, but I feel it is good for the girls to compete in a long day, where the elements play a factor. It is about tennis skill, but at 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon and you have played five matches, woke up at 5 a.m. to leave at 5:30 a.m., it is also about mental toughness as well."
Jillian Harkin took first place individually in the singles competition with a 6-0 record. She beat Seaman's Nina Del-Zio, Olathe Northwest's Leah Coker, Blue Valley North's Emery Skomal and Rossville's Alivia Sherer 8-0. She picked up 8-3 victories over Hayden's Ainzley Zuletta and Olathe Northwest's Ella Novion.
Harkin remains undefeated on the season.
"Jill played very strong and played some of her toughest competition to date against Zuletta and Novion," Ingram said. "Her adjustments to the wind and the two different styles of players just reinforced her ability and experience she had on her competitors. We are really proud of her in her first-place finish."
Maura Wiens went 3-3 in singles to place 11th. She beat Blue Valley's Ava Kosic 8-2, Olathe East's Tori Prettejohn 8-2 and Washburn Rural's Mena DiMarzio 8-3.
"Maura had a good tournament, showing plenty of toughness and grit," Ingram said. "She was oh, so close to breaking into the top eight bracket with two very close matches in pool play."
Doubles team Jessica Zhang and Emma Thurston went 2-4 to finish 14th. They won against Molly McCartan and Paige Browning of Blue Valley North 8-6 and Laney Boeger and Claire Joseph of Blue Valley-Stilwell 8-3.
Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson went 0-6 and took 20th place.
"We have areas of work to do with consistency and finishing with our doubles teams, but as I told the girls, those things are fixable," Ingram said. "Having those issues now is OK because we are just in the middle of our season."
The Indians will play at the Shawnee Mission East Quad at Harmon Park in Prairie Village on Monday. On Tuesday, they will compete in the Kansas City Invite — "one of the toughest tournaments in our area," Ingram said — at the Plaza Tennis Courts on Tuesday.
