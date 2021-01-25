Rock Creek High School hosted a boys’ dual invitational Friday that featured the host school, Great Bend, Perry Lecompton, Manhattan High's junior varsity team, Washburn Rural's junior varsity squad and a combined team featuring Riverside's varsity team Sabetha High's junior varsity club.
Great Bend won the event, winning all five of its matches. Washburn Rural's JV team placed second, going 4-1. Perry LeCompton took third (3-2), followed by Manhattan's JV team (2-3) and Rock Creek (1-4). The combined Riverside varsity/Sabetha JV team finished last among the six teams at the event, going winless in five matches.
Mat No. 1 results
Round 1 – Perry LeCompton 37, Rock Creek 36
Round 2 – Manhattan JV 32, Rock Creek 29
Round 3 – Rock Creek 60, Riverside and Sabetha 12
Round 4 – Great Bend 43, Rock Creek 42
Round 5 – Washburn Rural JV 39, Rock Creek 27
Mat No. 2 results
Round 1 – Washburn Rural junior varsity 43, Manhattan junior varsity 33
Round 2 – Great Bend 51, Washburn Rural 29
Round 3 – Washburn Rural junior varsity 41, Perry LeCompton 37
Round 4 – Perry LeCompton 40, Manhattan junior varsity 35
Round 5 – Great Bend 42, Perry LeCompton 30
Mat No. 3 results
Round 1 – Great Bend 60, Riverside and Sabetha junior varsity18
Round 2 – Perry LeCompton 60, Riverside and Sabetha junior varsity 18
Round 3 – Great Bend 48, Manhattan junior varsity 36
Round 4 – Washburn Rural 66, Riverside and Sabetha junior varsity 18
Round 5 – Manhattan junior varsity 66, Riverside and Sabetha junior varsity 12