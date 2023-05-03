Kierra Goos and Jaden McGee each threw one-hit shutouts as Manhattan High softball picked up two 5-0 home victories over Topeka West Tuesday evening.
Indians (14-2) head coach Connie Miller said her team needed the pair of powerful pitching performances because the offense wasn’t quite up to par with what she’d expected.
“Offensively, I hoped that we would have been a lot more active,” Miller said. “We just weren’t in the first game. It just felt like we were sludging through it. It was quiet. There wasn’t a whole lot happening. So to come out with that win, I was like, ‘I guess I’m happy with that. Hopefully Game 2 will be different.’
“We hit the ball a lot better in Game 2 and our energy was a lot better in Game 1. Same score, but, you know. It is what it is.”
While Goos and McGee earned the same result in the pitching circle, Miller said they did it in completely different ways because they have opposite styles and approaches.
“I think that works to our advantage,” Miller said. “I can throw one in one game and one in the next. It seems to keep opponents off-balance. I’m very happy with the way they threw today.”
Game 1
Goos struck out 17 of the 25 batters she faced, and Taylor Riffel hit a two-run single in the sixth as Manhattan beat Topeka West 5-0 in Game 1.
The Indians tallied just seven hits in the game, with McGee and Reagan Neitzel each accounting for two.
Strikeouts made up the Chargers’ first 13 outs of the contest, and Goos carried a no-hitter until the top of the fourth. She said she “could have done better” — perhaps referring to the three walks she doled out — and didn’t realize she had rolled up 17 strikeouts in 21 outs.
“You don’t really think about it when you’re in the moment, especially when your team’s being so positive and keeping your mind off of pitching,” Goos said. “That’s really big for me, and I’m really happy with my team. My teammates are really good at that.”
Miller said the risk of playing behind a dominant strikeout pitcher is that the defense can be “lulled to sleep.” The fielders must stay vigilant during long stretches without balls put in play, and Miller said, “Overall, we did OK.”
Manhattan scored two in the bottom of the first when Takara Kolterman hit a one-out single and came in to score on a Neitzel double. Neitzel then reached home on a wild pitch.
The Indians didn’t add to their lead again until the bottom of the sixth. Anna Wollenberg singled and Avery Hafliger walked with one out, and then Riffel drove them both home with her single.
“(Riffel) had struggled the two at-bats before that, striking out,” Miller said. “To see her rip that was really nice.”
McGee hit an RBI groundout to score Riffel and cap off the game’s scoring.
Game 2
McGee had three hits and an RBI at the plate to help herself in the circle, and she threw just 75 pitches to seal the sweep of the Chargers with a 5-0 victory in the nightcap.
She struck out five and delivered zero walks.
“I had a lot of fun,” McGee said of her performance. “I didn’t try to put too much pressure on myself. I just did what I know how to do. I just pitched the ball and relied on my teammates.”
Goos went 2-for-3 and crushed a two-run home run, while Callie Carson had two hits and a run scored, and Neitzel had an RBI on one hit.
The Indians improved their tally of hits to 11 in Game 2, but still managed five runs. They scored one in the first after Kolterman singled and Goos drove her home with a two-out double.
In Manhattan’s four-run third, McKenzie Reid reached on an error and scored on a Neitzel line-drive single. Goos homered to centerfield, and then Carson singled and later scored on a McGee hit.
“I was just trying to swing at the first pitch,” McGee said. “I noticed the first pitcher had a rise ball, so I started attacking early.”
Miller praised the play of Neitzel, the Indians’ catcher. Neitzel has caught nearly every inning Manhattan has played this season.
“She’s a force back there,” Miller said. “She’s got to be just as in-tune to it as the pitchers need to be, and paying attention to the hitters and knowing where they are in the lineup. She’s always one who I think is an unsung hero.”
With four games left in the regular season, the Indians still hold onto second place in the 6A West region standings.
They will get back to action next Wednesday when they play Olathe Northwest and Olathe West on the road, a pair of contests originally scheduled for April 15. The game against Olathe West was suspended in the fifth inning because of weather. Manhattan and Olathe West will pick up with one out in the top of the fifth, with the Indians trailing 6-2. Then, Manhattan will play Olathe Northwest in a full game.
Those matchups will be crucial challenges, Miller said, as Olathe Northwest (16-0) is No. 1 in the 6A East region, while Olathe West (15-1) is No. 2.
“We’ve got to go there and be ready to go,” Miller said. “We’re not always fast out of the gate, so I’m a little worried about that. ... We’re going to see good pitching. We’re going to see good defense and hitting, so we’ve got to go and take our A game.”
“We’re very confident,” Goos said. “We understand that it’s not going to be easy, but we’re feeling pretty good. Especially with those games in Kansas City coming up, it’ll really show us what the postseason will look like. We’re excited for that.”