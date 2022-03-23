Two minutes into the second overtime Tuesday night, Seaman’s Jaycee Schumann slipped outside of the defense and lifted a shot over a leaping Taylor McHugh to score, giving the Vikings a 2-1 win against the Manhattan High girls’ soccer team.
The loss was the Indians’ first in a season opener since 2014 and their first to The Vikings in over a decade.
“They did a good job, they were organized,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “I think we were a little rattled and not really prepared for some reason. We came out with a lot of nerves for this game.”
The match was heavily influenced by a domineering north wind, which favored the team that had the gusts at its back — although no one’s through passes were particularly safe from being whisked away and sent out of bounds.
The Vikings (1-0-0) drew first blood as they went away from the wind in the opening half. Schumann scored her first goal when she deflected a shot off of goalkeeper McHugh and into the net with 9:06 left before halftime.
Manhattan (0-1-0) had 14 shot attempts — half of which were on goal — before Emery Ruliffson struck a ball off a Seaman defender from nearly 40 yards out, which sent it sailing high into the air. The ball bounced once and then the wind pushed over Viking keeper Makena Schuler’s head to knot the game at 1-1 with 10:19 remaining in the second half.
By the end of regulation, though, the Indians still only had one goal to show for their significant shooting advantage.
Sanchez said his team didn’t do as much as it could have to take advantage of the upper hand it had playing with the wind in the second half.
“I don’t think we did a good enough job getting some quality shots,” he said.
Despite a handful of decent looks in the first overtime period, Manhattan still couldn’t notch another score.
With a golden goal format in the second 10-minute overtime, Schumann’s into-the-breeze goal led her teammates to mob her and left several Indians bent over with their hands on their knees.
Manhattan ended the game outshooting Seaman 19-5.
Although it gave up a pair of goals, Sanchez said his defense — which returns three starters this season — played fairly well in the game.
“It’s a work in progress and we’ll definitely get there,” he said. “Ella (Ruliffson) had a big game, and we’ve got some new players playing in new spots, so it’s going to take a little bit of time. We haven’t gotten to spend as much time outside as we would have liked, considering the weather. But it’s no excuse.”
The Indians have a quick turnaround as they will host Junction City on Thursday. The Blue Jays had their Tuesday season opener at Emporia postponed due to weather.
“Hopefully the rain holds off tomorrow, we can get outside, just take care of business and prepare for the game on Thursday,” Sanchez said.