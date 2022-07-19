DSC_0059.JPG

Manhattan High’s Cade Perkins throws a pitch during the Indians’ win over Blue Valley Northwest in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament on May 28. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins with the No. 586 pick of the MLB draft.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

Former Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins is now an MLB draft selection.

The San Francisco Giants picked Perkins in the 19th round with the 586th pick. A left-handed pitcher who dominated the competition at the high school level, Perkins is committed to play at Cowley County Community College.

Tags