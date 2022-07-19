Manhattan High’s Cade Perkins throws a pitch during the Indians’ win over Blue Valley Northwest in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament on May 28. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins with the No. 586 pick of the MLB draft.
Former Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins is now an MLB draft selection.
The San Francisco Giants picked Perkins in the 19th round with the 586th pick. A left-handed pitcher who dominated the competition at the high school level, Perkins is committed to play at Cowley County Community College.
He has spent the summer playing for the Junction City Generals in the amateur collegiate Mid-Plains League. The league announced last week that it had named Perkins to its all-star list. Perkins led the league in walks and hits per innings pitched (0.97) and earned run average (0.51).
He struck out 25 batters while allowing just 13 hits, three walks and one earned run in 17 2/3 innings this year.
During his senior year at Manhattan, he posted a .869 ERA, struck out 102 batters and allowed just 11 hits and six earned runs in 48 1/3 innings.
The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches also named Perkins a high school all-star. Additionally, he earned first-team all-state honors and was The Mercury’s 2022 All-Flint Hills Spring Male Athlete of the Year. Last month, Collegiate Baseball and Diamond Sports named him a second-team high school All-American.