One month after her career concluded, Manhattan senior Reagan Geisbrecht is still collecting postseason awards.
This time, the KHSSCA named Geisbrecht its class 6A Forward of the Year on Wednesday. As the leader of the Indians’ (15-5) fourth-place run, Geisbrecht tied a school record with 27 goals in 2021. She was also named the Centennial League’s Player of the Year in early June.
Manhattan placed 10 players on the all-conference team, and now it has six all-state honorees.
In addition to Geisbrecht, who was named a first-team, forward, Reese Snowden, Sam Grynkiewicz, Ella Ruliffson and Marleigh Hutchinson earned second-team all-state honors. Snowden made the team as a forward; Grynkiewicz made it as a midfielder; and Hutchinson and Ruliffson qualified as defenders.
Taylor McHugh, an honorable mention goalkeeper, is one of three Indians’ all-state performers who will return next season. McHugh will be a junior next year. Ruliffson will be a senior, and Snowden will be a sophomore.
The Indians have already lost all-state seniors Geisbrecht, Hutchinson and Grynkiewicz to graduation.