GARDNER — Gardner-Edgerton is in search of revenge.
The Trailblazers (9-3) are hoping to avenge their 38-35 playoff loss last season by giving the Indians their best shot in the Class 6A State Championship this Saturday.
On Saturday at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium, Gardner-Edgerton (9-3) and Manhattan (12-0) will collide for the Class 6A state title. Not many pundits or fans expected these two teams to be the final ones standing in 6A before the 2022 campaign.
On Nov. 5, 2021, Manhattan defeated Gardner-Edgerton, 38-35. While this might not have looked like an earth-shattering win for the Indians, they halted a Gardner team that was scorching hot at the time.
Gardner-Edgerton has an opportunity to knock off a Manhattan team who has looked like a juggernaut in Class 6A in 2022.
“(Manhattan) will be the best team that we have seen all year,” Gardner-Edgerton coach Jesse Owen said. “Manhattan is very fast with great team speed. Their quarterback (Keenan Schartz) is a winner, and I love the way that (Schartz) plays the game. Manhattan is a very impressive team on both sides of the ball.”
Last year, unfortunate injuries — ACL & MCL tears — to Gardner-Edgerton’s starting and backup quarterback in week one forced the Trailblazers to find a new identity on offense. While Gardner-Edgerton’s record wasn’t excellent last year, they found a rhythm at the tail end of the year last year that would give the Trailblazers some momentum heading into 2022.
The Trailblazers would return 14 starters from the 2021 team heading into this season. But, unlike in 2021, they weren’t forced to fill in and find a new identity and could play free. That flow and continuity segued perfectly into 2022.
Gardner-Edgerton didn’t have a single player voted First-Team All-Sunflower League this year, which is odd to the eye of most. Yet, Gardner-Edgerton plays for a state championship because they’re filled with good players that are bought into its system and culture.
“We have a bunch of unselfish guys,” Owen said. “We don’t have any superstar players on our team. We are a team with a bunch of good and unselfish high school football players. The unselfishness that these guys have is the most important part of the success that we’ve had this year. They’ve all bought into their role on the team.”
The Trailblazers are a well-rounded and complete team that has outdone the expectations. Gardner-Edgerton has averaged 35.9 points per game in the Sunflower League, which is regarded to have some imposing defenses.
The Trailblazers’ defensive unit is stout as well. Gardner-Edgerton has managed to allow just 18.7 points per game. The Trailblazers haven’t allowed more than 19 points in a single game in the playoffs this year.
While Gardner-Edgerton has defeated some prestigious opponents, it knows Manhattan has done the same thing.
“(Manhattan) has had to beat some amazing teams twice like Derby and Wichita Northwest,” Owen said. “Anytime that you can get to this point of the season with an undefeated record, it’s a tremendous accomplishment. Manhattan is a very good football team.”
Manhattan and Gardner-Edgerton will hit the gridiron at 1 p.m. Saturday.