To rephrase the Kenny Rogers classic “The Gambler”:
You gotta know when to load up
Know when to fold up
Know when to walk away
Know when to run
You never count your money
Till the clock ticks down to zero
There’ll be time enough for countin’
When the game is done
There are exceptions. I think you can count your money if you bet the Cats to win more than 6.5 regular-season games. You’ll just have to wait awhile to collect it. I rate picks on the star basis: a one-star pick is the weakest, a five-star the strongest. I’ve never deemed a pick to be worth five stars — that would require being in on a fix — but that one was a four-star. I’ll be sweating even that, though, if we lose to Missouri.
This opening column seems an apt time for an overview of what’s to come and what I think I know about sports gambling, recently legalized in Kansas and most states. As things stand, in this spot on Wednesday afternoons during football season I plan to post picks against the point spread on K-State games and sometimes on others involving Big 12 teams, using lines from the “Scores and Matchups” page of the website Covers.com.
At this stage there can be dozens of kinds of bets offered on a single game, but I’ll follow the KISS principle: keep it simple, stupid. Example: At the moment the Cats are favored by 7.5 (–7.5) points against Missouri (+7.5). Say you bet on the Cats to cover that spread. If they win by more than 7 points, you win; if they lose or win by fewer than 8 points, you lose. If they were favored by 7 and won by 7, the bet would be a “push,” which means you’d neither win nor lose anything.
Lines can vary among sportsbooks and change during the week. At most books, the KSU-Missouri line opened at 8.5. That it has fallen at most books to 8 or 7.5 reflects bookmakers’ desire to manage risk by luring more money on the Cats. If by kickoff the money is split evenly on the teams, at the standard 10-percent “juice” (or “vigorish”) — bettors must risk $110 to win $100 — the sportsbook would make money on that game.
Sports gambling, legal and illegal, was booming well before a 2018 Supreme Court decision allowing each state legislature to decide whether to legalize and how to regulate it. It’s been boom boom booming since, and we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. I’m all for it. By American standards, I’m an extreme libertarian: I believe adults should be allowed to do what they want as long as it’s not coercive or fraudulent.
I can’t stress enough, though, that I don’t urge anyone to bet or not bet on anything. And if, for example, you bet the farm on Saturday’s KU-West Virginia game, I’d think you’re an idiot. But the main point is that if it’s your money, it should be none of anyone else’s business.
Certainly I’d think you’re an idiot if you bet the farm on any pick I made. Whatever wisdom I have is the Socratic kind: I know I know little, and awareness of ignorance is the beginning of wisdom. I definitely know far too little to put much stock in picks I make on Wednesday for Saturday games. (Many do bet based on predictions of line movements, but the KISS principle dictates forgetting about that here.)
You may have noticed that many professional sports gamblers are also “touts”: that is, they try to sell their picks, using the age-old scheme of socializing risks and privatizing profits. A winning percentage of .550 is considered successful. Truth be told, who covers spreads is mostly determined by the unpredictable “TIPOFF” factors: Turnovers, Injuries, Penalties, Officiating in general, Field goals missed, and Flukes in general. You could spend 24/7 analyzing just one game only to see your pick be sent up in smoke by those factors.
No accounting for taste — numberless thousands love Wayne Newton and Young Thug — and I happen to prefer sports gambling to, say, pogo-sticking, tree surgery, and repossessing rented mattresses. All I urge is that you take account not only of the money you risk but also of the costs in time and energy, and realize that few indeed are those who find pots of gold at the end of this primrose path.
THE SAGE
SELECTIONS
Season’s record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 on star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines used are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 11:00 Saturday: Kansas State –7.5 hosts Missouri. Hard to conclude much this early. I’ve been very high on this Cat team but this is a tough spread and I can’t go more than one star. We looked okay in the opener against South Dakota but not dominant. We got up big early, then went vanilla — why put more than necessary on film for Missouri? — and played backups through much of the second half. Seventy-five yards of our 394-284 edge (combined rushing and passing) came on the opening play. We lost starting guard Taylor Poitier for the season with a knee injury. The Tigers look improved. They held Louisiana Tech to 11 yards on 22 rushing attempts while piling up 323 yards on the ground and 235 through the air. Wild guess: the Bulldogs aren’t world-beaters. The Bill will be jumping and I think we’ll prevail, I hope by at least 8.
* 5:00 Saturday: Kansas +13.5 at West Virginia. What to conclude from KU’s 56-10 opening-night romp over Tennessee Tech’s unintimidating Golden Eagles? How unintimidating? They were 30-to-31-point dogs against KU! That’s one for Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Would they have been dogs by 100 against ‘Bama? After their heartbreaking loss to 14th-ranked Pitt, will the Mountaineers have a letdown against the Big 12’s perennial Lords of Lose? I doubt it. It’s their home-opener, lowly Towson State is on deck, and their faithful will be loud and buzzed for this happy-hour kickoff, so they’re unlikely to look past the Hawks and could be primed to take out some frustration on them. Still, in another tough call, I’ll count on KU’s highly touted ground game to run enough clock to cover. But I have as much faith in the Hawks as I do in the honor of politicians: none.
Bradley S. Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.