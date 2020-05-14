A GoFundMe has been established to help the Becker family pay for funeral expenses and provide a cushion following Matthew Becker's death.
Becker died May 7 after falling into a 12-foot hole at the construction site of Rock Creek High School's new baseball field. He leaves behind his wife Becky, as well as his three sons, Toby, Zac and Drew.
Becker was the web announcer for Rock Creek baseball games and was heavily involved in the team.
The fund has a stated goal of raising $50,000. As of Thursday afternoon, $33,306 had been donated.
To donate, visit https://gf.me/v/c/jnb/k4btg-becker-family-fund.