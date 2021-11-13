FLUSH — Rock Creek football cut Frontenac's lead to a point after the opening drive of the second half. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they would get no closer to the lead as they fell 42-26 at home, ending their season in the sectional round of Class 3A football playoffs Friday.
Frontenac got on the board first as the Raiders marched down the field and capped off the drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown from running back Mario Meghini.
Rock Creek responded right back after Frontenac got the early 7-0 lead, converting multiple third downs as the Mustangs made their way down the field. Junior quarterback Dalton Whitworth connected with junior wide receiver Ethan Burgess multiple times, including the touchdown play as Whitworth found Burgess wide open on a vertical deep route on the left sideline for a 32-yard touchdown connection.
Burgess was Whitworth’s top target, tallying 117 yards through the air.
The visitors responded right back, and this time it only took Frontenac three plays to score as Justice Compton erupted for a 35-yard rushing touchdown.
Rock Creek’s following possession did not start as smoothly.
Frontenac sacked Whitworth which forced the Mustangs into a third-and-15.
On the ensuing play, the junior signal caller threw a pass to Daegan Vinduska on a slant route in the middle of the field that was caught at the first down marker, but Vinduska broke a tackle and accelerated down the left side of the field for a 62-yard touchdown pass to tie the game back up at 14-14.
“(The offense) had been outstanding all year,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “Our offensive coordinator and our whole offensive staff has done a great job with (our offense). They did a great job of finding out what (Frontenac) was doing defensively, finding some holes in the zone and finding some things they could exploit. Dalton (Whitworth) made some big throws, (and) different receivers stepped up and made plays when we needed to. And Jaydon (Winans) did a good job at running back. Our offense did everything they could to keep us in (the game). We just were not good enough defensively.”
Frontenac once again responded with another offensive drive to march down the field, and this time running back Mario Meghini scored from just two yards out to put the visitors up 21-14 with 2:22 remaining in the second quarter.
This time, the Mustangs did not respond with by tying the game. Frontenac forced the hosts into a fourth down and 5 from its 44-yard line. Sieben let his offense stay on the field to go for it.
On the conversion attempt, Whitworth threw an interception.
But Rock Creek’s defense was able to hold Frontenac from scoring following the pick as the Mustangs managed to drain the last 1:32 of the half to keep the deficit at 21-14.
The Mustangs got the start it wanted to begin the second half, marching down the field and Winans finished the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown, but Frontenac blocked the extra point to keep the lead, 21-20.
Until late in the fourth quarter, Rock Creek was not able to muster any more points against Frontenac’s defense as the visitors extend its lead to 42-20 before the hosts scored again.
Sieben said the offensive struggles in the second half had nothing to do with the offense as he gave the credit to Frontenac’s defense.
“Our offense was not the issue,” Sieben said. “Their defense is just so big and physical up front. Every answer we had they had an answer for. Credit Frontenac, (because) they are an unbelievable team. They are really big up front. That caused us problems, and they did a great job attacking on things we didn’t do.”
Even when down by 22 points in the fourth quarter, Rock Creek did not back down. The Mustangs drove the ball down the field and a six-yard pass from Whitworth to wide receiver Yanci Spiller recorded another touchdown for the hosts to make the score 42-26.
“(That drive) shows the fight our kids have had all year,” Sieben said. “They continue to fight. They are tough kids. This senior class is special. They have been outstanding leaders for us. Everything that we have asked, they have done it with their whole heart. I would not expect anything less there of us to fight to the very end – and they did it.”
It was a tough way for Rock Creek’s season to come to an end, but Sieben is proud of this team and the seniors in turning a rebuilding season into a 7-4 campaign that resulted in two playoff wins and hosting the sectional championship. It is also the first time Rock Creek has won two playoff games since 2011.
“This senior class leadership has been unbelievable,” Sieben said. “Nobody outside of this locker room expected them to do anything. Nobody expected them to make any kind of run, and all they did was continue to get better and believe. That is the biggest thing. There was not one game they went into this year in doubting themselves. And again tonight, the same way, we fought and had answers and we were right in it until after halftime. The second half got away from us a little bit, but even to the very end we fought, and this senior class is special.”
With Whitworth returning for his senior year and others key pieces, the future can be bright for Rock Creek.
“There is a lot of potential there,” Sieben said. “Our kids have to take big steps. We got to get in the weight room. It was big difference tonight, you see (Frontenac) with 275 (pounds), 250 (pounds) upfront. We don’t have a kid above 215 (pounds) on our offensive line. Our kids know the steps they need to take going into next year. We have got work to do, and they can’t wait to do it. They got to start on Monday.”