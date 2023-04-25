When Frankfort junior Hattie Gros found out she’d been selected as The Mercury’s All-Flint Hills girls’ basketball player of the year, she had to give her dad a hard time.
Gros is a legacy pick for the award. Wayne Gros, her father, won it during his senior season at Wabaunsee in 1992.
“When I found out that I got it, I was making fun of him because I’m a junior and he got it as a senior,” Hattie Gros said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I got it before you.’ That was pretty fun.”
Gros led all girls players from the eight area schools with 15 points per game this year, and added to that six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. She helped power the Wildcats to a 22-4 record and a third-place finish at the 1A Division I state tournament on March 11 in Dodge City.
A versatile player, Gros mostly served as a guard this season, but could also move down low to provide a scoring threat in the paint. Defensively, she could be counted on to always be in the right place at the right time and compete for the rebound when an opponent’s shot went up.
According to Frankfort head coach Brian Ebert, Gros is simply “a complete player.”
“She’s definitely our go-to as far as scoring,” said Ebert, who was the All-Flint Hills player of the year in 1993. “... It’s definitely a good thing to have her where we can lean on her to put the ball in the hole. I’m excited to see what next season brings. I’m definitely glad that she’s on our side.”
Gros is a soft-spoken individual on and off the court, preferring to lead by example and allow her work ethic to do much of the talking for her. She spends at least an hour a day training by herself, and during the off-season, travels to Manhattan twice a week for practice with her AAU team and plays in tournaments many weekends.
On top of that, she does cross country, volleyball and track. She’s a 4.0 student and an active member of FFA, FCCLA, 4-H, dance and her church.
Oh, and she’s also a state champion power-lifter as of Saturday.
“At a small school, you’re kind of expected to do all that,” Gros said. “So I just try to fit everything in, make time for everything. Not that much downtime, but I’m OK with it.”
Even with all the activities she has going on, basketball remains Gros’s first love. She doesn’t even remember a time before basketball. Given the fact her dad moved on from Wabaunsee to play at the college level and her two older brothers also were high school basketball players, it makes sense the sport would be in her genes.
As a very young girl, it was playing PIG or HORSE or knockout with her brothers outside. Then, when she reached third grade, she joined a team of her own, and that’s when she truly fell in love with basketball. Despite her reserved nature, she was always the most aggressive and hard-working player on the court.
By middle school, she’d been picked up by traveling teams, making basketball pretty much a year-round sport for her.
When she reached her freshman year of high school at Frankfort, she found herself on a senior-laden team, meaning she didn’t get to see much varsity time. But Ebert knew she had the chance to be a star.
“I thought eventually she was going to be able to contribute,” he said. “The last two years, she’s done a really good job for us.”
The Wildcats didn’t make the state tournament during Gros’s sophomore season, so when they earned a berth there this year, it was a dream come true for her.
“We came short of our big goal, but it was great to get third and be with my teammates,” she said. “They supported me the whole way. I felt very satisfied with how I did and how I improved from last year. My coaches pushed me every day in practice and helped me to be the player I am.”
Gros admitted the Frankfort squad felt it had left unfinished business on the floor during its 42-38 loss to eventual runner-up Quinter in the state semifinal, and no personal accolade can serve as an adequate salve for that disappointment.
That said, the Wildcats only lose one senior from this year’s team, so the confidence level is high as they prepare for next season.
“We all have our goal set really high for ourselves, and we won’t settle for anything less,” Gros said.
But Gros also has her eyes fixed on basketball goals beyond her senior year of high school.
She wouldn’t be the first in her family to play college basketball, nor would she be the first Wildcat player in recent memory to make it there. Emilee Ebert — a 2019 graduate of Frankfort and the daughter of Brian Ebert — wrapped up her senior season at Kansas State this spring after a four-year career in which she played 118 games of Division I basketball.
Gros has a special connection with Emilee Ebert. Not only is she a model of what Gros could do at the next level, but she has also been a mentor to her through the years.
When Gros was in fifth grade, members of the Frankfort girls’ basketball team were paired up as “big sisters” of sorts to younger players in the community. Gros’s “big” was Emilee Ebert, and she came to Gros’s practices to provide one-on-one guidance. In turn, Gros and teammates her age went to the high school games, made posters and sat behind the bench to serve as miniature team managers.
“Having her always there to help me with anything basketball-related, anything life-related — and then watching her play on that bigger stage (at K-State) — is amazing,” Gros said.
As a junior, Gros is only in the early stages of her recruitment process. She thinks she has a good shot at making a quality Division II team, and her coach agrees.
“Hopefully, she gets a shout and an opportunity to play at the Division II Level; I think that would be a good level for her,” Brian Ebert said. “That’s her goal, to play at the next level. She’s got a good class around her. It’s unproven yet, but the potential is there next year to be pretty successful and do something similar to what we did this year.”
Gros certainly isn’t getting too far ahead of herself. She plans to dedicate herself in the offseason to improving as a player — specifically, to become a stronger presence in the post and improve her ability to snag rebounds — to help her team bring home the first-place trophy in her final season with the Wildcats.
What better legacy could she leave than that?
“I want, obviously, to get the state championship, to have that in this trophy case and for others to see that,” she said. “And for me personally, I hope that younger kids see how much work I put in and how much dedication I put toward the program.”
THE MERCURY’S ALL-FLINT HILLS SELECTIONS
How we made our selections
We chose the teams from athletes who we felt represented the top level of the sport this past season. We considered coaches’ recommendations, statistics and postseason success.
1st Team
Hattie Gros, Frankfort, junior, 15 ppg, 6 rpg
Trista Hoobler, Wamego, senior, 13.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg
Ashten Pierson, Wamego, senior, 12.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 spg
Avery Larson, Manhattan, senior, 12.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
CJ Rignell, Riley County, senior, 12.5 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.7 spg
2nd Team
Lexi Hecht, Wamego, freshman, 13.9 pgg, 3.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3 spg
Kaci Meseke, Wabaunsee, junior, 10.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Anna Lambert, Riley County, sophomore, 13.4 ppg, 7.5 ppg
Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley, senior, 10.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Sydney Wapp, Frankfort, junior, 8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg
3rd Team
Claire Matzke, Rock Creek, senior, 8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Maggie Toerber, Valley Heights, junior, 9.5 ppg, 3 rpg
Ava Smith, Valley Heights, freshman, 9.7 ppg, 8 rpg
Destiny Yates, Manhattan, senior, 8.9 ppg, 2 spg
Brylyn Brockman, Blue Valley, freshman, 11.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Honorable mentions
Brynn McFall, Rock Creek, senior; Delana Murk, Valley Heights, junior; Maxine Doering, Manhattan, junior; Emery Ruliffson, Manhattan, junior; Paige Chauncey, Manhattan, senior; Taryn Shepard, Riley County, junior; Breleigh Ebert, Frankfort, sophomore.