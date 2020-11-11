Frankfort remains at No. 5 in the latest Kpreps.com rankings for the 8-Man Division II class following its 54-43 win over St. Johns-Tipton last week. This is the fifth straight week Frankfort (6-1) has been in that spot.
The Wildcats trail No. 1 St. Francis, No. 2 Hanover, No. 3 Victoria and No. 4 Lebo. Frankfort will play Lebo Friday in the sectional round.
Frankfort is the only area team listed in the actual rankings. However, there are several teams listed in the "Others Considered" category.
Wamego moved into the 4A group following its upset win over El Dorado last week, while Riley County remained in the 3A category. Valley Heights, which was forced to forfeit its first postseason game due to coronavirus issues, remained in the 1A "Others Considered" category.