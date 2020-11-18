Following its narrow win over Lebo, Frankfort has moved up to No. 4 in the Kpreps.com 8-Man Division II rankings.
Frankfort trails No. 1 St. Francis, No. 2 Hanover and No. 3 Victoria. Lebo traded places with the Wildcats to move down to No. 5.
Frankfort plays No. 2 Hanover on Friday.
The Wildcats are the only area team remaining in the top five of their divisional rankings. However, Wamego (4A), Riley County (3A) and Valley Heights (1A) remained in the "Others Considered" category for their respective classifications.