Frankfort football held on to the No. 5 spot in the Kpreps.com 8-Man Division II rankings despite not playing last Friday.
The Wildcats missed their second game following a positive coronavirus case in the program in early October. The quarantine forced Frankfort to cancel the final two games of its regular season, which it finished with a 4-1 record.
Frankfort has an open date this week before beginning the playoffs.
Valley Heights (1A) and Riley County (3A) both maintained their spots in the "Others Considered" category. Rock Creek (3A) fell out of the category following 41-21 loss to Holton.