FRANKFORT — Nick Anderson has had a knack for making the most of what he has as he heads into Year 5 as Frankfort’s head football coach.
Under Anderson, the Wildcats have had just one losing season. In the past two years, Anderson’s teams have gone 15-5. Not bad for a program that hadn’t achieved eight wins in a season since 2009.
However, attrition can be hard to swallow at the eight-man level. With few players composing each roster, losses to graduation or injury can be devastating.
Frankfort will be forced to face that challenge this season, as star running back Garret Dalinghaus graduated in 2019. Dalinghaus was the main force behind the Wildcats’ steamroller offense, combining to rush for 2,322 yards and 46 touchdowns in his final two seasons.
Despite the challenges facing his team, Anderson’s belief that Frankfort’s best games are still ahead is unwavering.
“We have a core senior group that’s played a lot and a nice group of juniors who are talented and have been waiting their turn,” Anderson said. “So experience-wise, we’re not in a bad position. We’ve obviously got to fill some key spots from some seniors we lost last year. As long as we can stay healthy, things should be okay.”
Staying healthy will be key for the Wildcats, as the team only figures to have 14 or 15 players. An injury or two will force Anderson into the uncomfortable situation of having to shift players into positions they have little experience at — or potentially never have played at all.
However, if the team maintain its health, there’s good reason for Anderson to believe his team can continue taking steps forward.
That expectation starts with the play of quarterback Gavin Cornelison. The senior is entering his fourth year as the Wildcats’ starter, bringing a wealth of experience to the team’s backfield.
“For me as an offensive play caller, I feel comfortable doing anything because I know he can get us in the right spot,” Anderson said. “It’s a great comfort level for me to have a guy with that type of experience. He’s been around long enough and knows things I want and how I want things done.”
Cornelison will be heavily relied upon, as Anderson also will be replacing running back Branden Bussmann, who started alongside Dalinghaus.
“There’s a good chance we might spread it out and let Gavin do his thing maybe more than we have in the past,” Anderson said.
As far as finding replacements in the backfield, Anderson isn’t overly concerned. He already has identified the next two running backs who will step in and carry the load.
Junior Ethan Armstrong will command one of the spots after showing flashes of talent in his sophomore year. While he isn’t as physical as Dalinghaus, Armstrong has the ability to score any time he touches the ball. He demonstrated the ability by averaging 14.5 yards per carry in limited action last year.
Dalinghaus’ younger brother, Caden, is expected to man the other spot.
“Caden doesn’t have the size his brother had, but he’s got that same dog mentality and is a tough kid,” Anderson said. “Those two juniors, we’re expecting to lean on and carry the load.”
While Frankfort’s offensive line only returns one starter, center Zavier Brandt, Anderson isn’t worried about having issues establishing command in the trenches. He will use a combination of Samuel Gros, Peyton Gerstnerr and Grant Steffes to fill out the two guard positions.
“In other schools, they’d have already been playing,” Anderson said. “They just had some other guys in front of them. Cross our fingers that they get on the field and have the opportunity to show they can play a little bit.”
Should the players showcase the ability Anderson expects, Frankfort will again contend at the 8-man Division II level. For their coach, contending has now become the expectation.
“It’s easy to be good here and there. It’s hard to win consistently,” Anderson said. “That’s where we’re at as far as program wise. Can we continue to be good? Can we maintain that momentum and success we’ve had? That’s the challenge and that’s what we’ve preached all summer long. What we’ve done in the past doesn’t matter. It’s a new year, new team and you’ve got to create your own identity. We can continue the momentum we’ve been on.”