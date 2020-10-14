Despite not playing last week, Frankfort remained at No. 5 in the 8-Man Division II in Kpreps.com's latest rankings.
Frankfort canceled last week's game against Hanover as well as this week's game against Thunder Ridge due to positive coronavirus cases within the football program. The cancellations effectively end Frankfort's regular season. The Wildcats will finish at 4-1 on the year.
There were no other changes to the rankings in the other divisions either. Riley County (3A), Rock Creek (3A) and Valley Heights (1A) all remained in the "Others Considered" category.