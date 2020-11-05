Frankfort football maintained its place as the No. 5 team in Kpreps.com’s 8-Man Division II rankings following a 60-14 win over Downs-Lakeside in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats (5-1) won the game despite having to stay away from football for three weeks due to a positive coronavirus case in the program.
Frankfort next plays the No. 1 seed in its sectional, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton at 7 p.m. Friday in Beloit.
Frankfort is the only area team in this week’s rankings. Valley Heights fell out of the 1A rankings following its forfeit loss Arma-Northeast, which was caused by a positive coronavirus case in the team. The positive test forced Valley Heights to forfeit the playoff game against Arma-Northeast, ending the Mustangs’ season.
Riley County remained in the “Others Considered” category for Class 3A following 55-16 win over Smoky Valley. Rock Creek fell out of the same category after its 35-22 loss to Perry-Lecompton.